January is Poverty in America Awareness Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The month of January is observed as National Poverty in America Awareness Month.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the official poverty rate in 2021 was 11.6 percent with 37.9 million people in poverty.

The poverty rate for people under the age of 18 decreased but increased for those 65 and older.

Inflation hit the homes of millions of Americans last year in 2022 with more people seeking out government resources.

Those on a fixed income had to battle the rising cost of gas, groceries and rent which can make it hard to break the cycle and get out of poverty.

In Hawaii, there are a lot of resources for people needing extra help.

Hawaii’s Office of Community Services (OCS) helps Hawaii’s low-income, immigrant and refugee populations to overcome workforce barriers through an array of community-based programs and services.

OCS Programs:

Grants-in-Aid

Community Services Block Grants

Employment Services

Federal Food Assistance Programs

Refugee and Entrant Assistant Program

Weatherization Assistance Program

For more information about these programs click here.