Joseph L. Telgren, Jr. (final arrangements)
Joseph L. Telgren, Jr., 81, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home in Mount Pleasant. Joseph was born November 16, 1941, in Eureka, California, the son of Joseph and Nina (Duncan) Telgren. He graduated from High School in Oakdale, Nebraska, and attended South Dakota State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Joseph moved to the Mount Pleasant community in 1972. On May 30, 1974, Joseph was united in marriage to Lydia Gingerich in Fort Madison. Joseph worked as a surveyor for the state of Iowa for 40 years, retiring in 2009. During retirement Joseph and Lydia enjoyed traveling. He was a member of the Pleasantview Mennonite Church, the American Legion and AMVETS. Joseph looked forward to doing the daily puzzles in the newspaper. He also enjoyed logic puzzles, putting together jigsaw puzzles online, sudoku, crosswords and watching television.
Carole Frances Christner
Carole Frances Christner, 79, of Brighton, Iowa passed away from heart complications, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the University of Iowa. Per her request, cremation was performed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A general memorial has been established. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Charley Edward Starnes
Charley Edward Starnes, 74 of Keosauqua passed away on Sunday January 8, 2023 at Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua. In accordance with his wishes his body has been cremated. Visitation will open at 2:00PM with the family present form 5:00 to 7:00PM on Thursday January 12, 2023 at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua. A memorial service will be at 11:00AM on Friday January 13, 2023 at Pedrick Funeral Home with Larry Shipley officiating. Military honors by Beer-Barker Post No. 113 American Legion will be at the funeral home following the service. Memorials in Charley’s honor may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at P.O. Box 412, Keosauqua, IA 52565 with the memorial to be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.cranstonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Sunday Obits
Carolee (Carol-Lee) Wilhite (Will-hite) 86, of Donnellson, passed away Friday. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. January 13, at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville, Missouri. Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at schmitzfuneralhomes.com. Wendy...
Mount Pleasant Chamber Alliance announces new Executive Vice President
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA – January 10, 2023 – The Mount Pleasant Chamber Alliance is pleased to. announce the selection of its new Executive Vice President. After undergoing a national search, Rachel. Lindeen, a Mount Pleasant native, will assume the leadership position beginning in February. “Rachel has a wide...
From the Mount Pleasant School Board Meeting
Monday night the Mount Pleasant School Board met in regular session. The board approved an agreement for design of the Harvest Drive and Grand Avenue traffic signal and related intersection improvements. The fee for the design work is $93,500. The plan is to make the intersection at the entrance to the High School drive safer. The entire project, including construction costs, is estimated at $600,000. Board member Josh Maher was the lone “no” vote. Board President Jennifer Crull noted that if the intersection is not improved, there can not be any additional future construction on the High School site.
MP Students Selected for Honor Band
The following Mount Pleasant Middle and High School music students have been selected to the Southeast Iowa Bandmasters Association (SEIBA) Honor Bands based on auditions held Saturday in Fairfield. Named to the Middle School Honor Band are Carly Mullin – Bass Clarinet, Jolynn Martin – Trumpet, Landon Church – Trumpet,...
Henry County Health Center announces pharmacy transition
Henry County Health Center is pleased to announce the addition of Heritage Pharmacy-Mount Pleasant to its campus. The pharmacy will be located in the health center at 501 S. White Street. Currently, Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy occupies the pharmacy space. With that lease agreement expiring on Friday, March 31, Heritage Pharmacy-Mount...
Sports, January 9th
The Mt. Pleasant boys’ team will be back in action today, January 9th, against Albia at home. The girls team will be traveling to play Holy Trinity Catholic tonight with KILJ on the call with pregame at 5:45 pm. The Winfield-Mt. Union boys team defeated Holy Trinity Catholic 71-55...
Head Coach Steve Williamson is Iowa Wesleyan’s Winningest Coach
Iowa Wesleyan– In Coach Steve Williams’s second run at the helm of Iowa Wesleyan’s Women’s Basketball program, he captured his 275th career victory as head coach of the Tigers. Last Friday, the Tigers handled Crowley’s Ridge College 68-37 thanks to Isabell West’s 18 points and 5 rebounds and Megan Teal’s 14 points from off the bench.
Supt Shares Views on State Legislative Priorities
Mount Pleasant School District Superintendent John Henriksen told the school board Monday night that the district will likely have to do the budget without knowing what the State Supplemental Aid percentage will be. SSA are funds allocated by the State legislature for school districts based on enrollment. The Iowa School Board Association believes the aid won’t be decided on until school choice is resolved. Basically, school choice and education reform at priorities for Governor Reynolds. This would include a school voucher system considered by some to be state aide for private schools. Opponents to the system believe state funds should be used for the State’s public school systems.
