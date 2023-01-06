Joseph L. Telgren, Jr., 81, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home in Mount Pleasant. Joseph was born November 16, 1941, in Eureka, California, the son of Joseph and Nina (Duncan) Telgren. He graduated from High School in Oakdale, Nebraska, and attended South Dakota State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Joseph moved to the Mount Pleasant community in 1972. On May 30, 1974, Joseph was united in marriage to Lydia Gingerich in Fort Madison. Joseph worked as a surveyor for the state of Iowa for 40 years, retiring in 2009. During retirement Joseph and Lydia enjoyed traveling. He was a member of the Pleasantview Mennonite Church, the American Legion and AMVETS. Joseph looked forward to doing the daily puzzles in the newspaper. He also enjoyed logic puzzles, putting together jigsaw puzzles online, sudoku, crosswords and watching television.

