Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. ‘Hard Times’ for skate shop not lasting long as owner …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Newport News community gathers for ‘Stop the Violence’ …. WAVY News...
virginiamercury.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
WAVY News 10
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
A 6-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after police said the student shot Williamsburg native and JMU grad Abby Zwerner in the chest at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Full coverage: https://www.wavy.com/tag/richneck-elementary-school-shooting/
WAVY News 10
Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake mega site
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Chesapeake Regional Medical Center gets approval …. 3 displaced, dog dies after vehicle crashes into …. Three people have been displaced and a dog has died after a vehicle crashed into...
WAVY News 10
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. ‘Hard Times’ for skate shop not lasting long as owner …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Newport News community gathers for ‘Stop the Violence’ …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses...
6-year-old used mother’s gun to shoot ‘hero’ Newport News teacher, police say
"Abigail is a trooper, she is a hero ... Abigail saved lives."
WSLS
Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified
Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
Family of Newport News teacher shot by student asks for letters of encouragement
The family of a Newport News teacher shot by her 6-year-old student Friday is asking community members for letters of encouragement.
Newport News community gathers for ‘Stop the Violence’ rally to search for solutions to stop gun violence
The 2nd Annual Not My Child Stop the Violence Rally opened the floor to allow the audience to talk directly to city leaders.
VB crash with serious injuries at Laskin Rd. and Fremac Dr.
Sunday night, Virginia Beach Police responded to a crash with serious injuries. Police tweeted about the crash at Laskin Road. and Fremac Drive just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
WAVY News 10
Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of heat
Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of …. Chesapeake Regional Medical Center gets approval …. 3 displaced, dog dies after vehicle crashes into …. Three people have been displaced and a dog has died after a vehicle crashed into a home early Saturday morning in Chesapeake. Residents start...
Crash on I-264 in Portsmouth results in fatality
State troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on I-264 in Portsmouth Monday morning.
WAVY News 10
Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-home-on-jackson-road-in-suffolk/
Norfolk police seeking driver in New Year’s Day hit-and-run
Police in Norfolk are looking for a motorist they say struck a woman early morning on New Year's Day and left the scene.
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
WAVY News 10
Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth
Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth. Chesapeake Regional Medical Center gets approval …. 3 displaced, dog dies after vehicle crashes into …. Three people have been displaced and a dog has died after a vehicle crashed into a home early Saturday morning in Chesapeake. Residents start...
Age of Newport News elementary school shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
The boy shot and wounded the teacher in a first-grade classroom on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to authorities
NN mayor, other officials, issue statements after school shooting
State and local officials have issued a statement following a shooting at Richneck Elementary School that left one teacher critically injured.
WAVY News 10
Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter's possible laptop to law enforcement
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter’s …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Suffolk Fire & Rescue said Emergency Communications was contacted at 10:11 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 10:20 p.m., with Engine 2 finding light smoke showing from the front door of the home. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/fire-damages-home-on-jackson-road-in-suffolk/
‘It could have been prevented’: Richneck Elementary School parent addresses security issues following shooting
Police say a six-year-old student shot his elementary teacher Friday afternoon in a Richneck Elementary School classroom.
Comments / 0