Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
virginiamercury.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an "altercation" between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake mega site

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake mega site.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM.
HAMPTON, VA
WSLS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of heat

Windsor High School closed Monday due to lack of heat.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth

Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter's possible laptop to law enforcement

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Attorney: Delegate changed mind about giving VB shooter's possible laptop to law enforcement.
SUFFOLK, VA

