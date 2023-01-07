Texas among top 10 schools for 2024 four-star OT Michael Uini

One of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class has narrowed his recruitment down to 10 schools.

Four-star offensive tackle Michael Uini announced his top schools on Friday. Uini stands tall at 6-foot-7, 290-pounds and is rated the No. 6 offensive tackle in the country for the 2024 cycle, according to 247Sports.

The Copperas Cove native has received a lengthy list of Power Five offers ranging from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Florida, Georgia and many others.

The Longhorns officially extended an offer to Uini on June 10 and have emerged as one of the final programs left in his recruitment. Here’s a look at Uini’s top schools.

