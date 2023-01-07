Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies of Injuries Following Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven
A man has died from his injuries after a shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven last week. Officers received a call about someone shot on Chapel Street on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Kentel Robinson, of New Haven, suffering from a gunshot...
Pedestrian struck by car in West Hartford on South Main Street
A pedestrian was struck by a car on Friday night, according to the West Hartford Police Department. Police said a pedestrian was pushing an empty shopping cart on South Main Street near Meadow Brook Road when they were hit by an oncoming car.
Tractor-trailer rollover causes fuel spill on I-91 in Enfield: State police
Crews are cleaning up after a tractor-trailer rollover early Monday caused a fuel spill on Interstate 91 in Enfield. State police said they were notified of the crash around 9:10 a.m. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway by exit 47E.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Respond to Fire at Old Lyme Restaurant
Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant in Old Lyme on Monday morning. Multiple fire trucks were at Sapore Pizzeria on Boston Post Road. Authorities have not released details about the fire or said if there is any damage.
35-Year-Old Driver Dies After Car Strikes I-95 Exit Sign In Westbrook, Overturns
A 35-year-old man died after his car struck a sign on I-95 in Connecticut and overturned. The crash happened in the Middlesex County town of Westbrook at about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2003 Ford Taurus was northbound on I-95 when it went off...
Driver Injured In East Windsor Shooting After Leaving Hartford Night Club
Police asked the public for information after a victim was shot multiple times while driving in Connecticut. Troopers in Hartford County received a report of shots fired on I-91 northbound in East Windsor near Exit 44 at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported.
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit by Car in West Hartford
West Hartford Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that happened Friday evening. Police said they responded to the area of South Main Street and Meadowbrook Road for the reported accident. A person was pushing an empty shopping cart across the street when they were hit, according to authorities. The person...
fox61.com
Rollover on I-91 northbound in Enfield
A tractor-trailer is down an embankment off of I-91 in Enfield. No injuries have been reported yet.
iheart.com
Ct Highway Accident Claims Life Of Rhode Island Man
A 35-year-old Rhode Island man is dead following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Westbrook. Police say Ross Fielding was driving north on the highway early Saturday morning when his car went off the road and was launched airborne at exit 65. The vehicle overturned and came to...
CT Man Found Shot Dead On Street
Police are investigating after a 41-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street. Charles Miller, of West Haven, was found around 8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8 on Pond Lily Avenue in New Haven. Miller was found after New Haven Police responded to a Shotspotter alert to the area between …
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Crash into utility pole closes section of Route 72 in Bristol, Plymouth for nearly 12 hours
A section of Route 72 reopened Saturday after a car ran into a utility pole overnight, shutting the road to traffic for more than 12 hours, according to Bristol police. The crash resulted in the road being closed between Clark Avenue in Bristol and Canal Street in...
Driver shot on I-91 in East Windsor, hospitalized: Police
A driver is recovering after being shot multiple times while driving on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor overnight Saturday. State Police Troop H was called to a 911 report of shots fired on I-91 north near Exit 44 around 2 a.m. Saturday.
NBC Connecticut
72-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From East Hartford Found in Newington
A 72-year-old man with dementia who was missing from East Hartford has been found in Newington. Police said Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family on Saturday. His family said he left his home to go for a walk around 1 p.m. Later that evening, officers said they were notified by the family that he had not returned home.
NBC Connecticut
Person in Critical Condition After Shooting at New Haven Inn
A person is in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to officials. City officials said the shooting happened at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue. A person was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
NBC Connecticut
Crash Caused Delays on I-691 East in Meriden
There were delays on Interstate 691 East in Meriden after a crash Friday morning. The highway was congested between exits 7 and 10, for around a mile and a half, because of a multi-vehicle crash between exits 8 and 10, according to CT Roads.org. The scene is clear.
darientimes.com
Bloomfield house fire sends one to hospital with burns, fire official says
A house fire on Boothbay Street sent one resident to the hospital, according to a fire official. The resident was later transported to a burn center, Blue Hills Fire Chief Willie Jones said in an email. No firefighters nor other civilians were injured in the incident.
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city's second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week.
Eyewitness News
Rhode Island man dies after hitting Exit sign, going airborne on I-95 in Westbrook
A Rhode Island man is dead after a rollover crash on I-95 north. The crash was reported to the DOT at 4:51 a.m. State police say a driver went airborne after driving off the roadway and hitting the Exit 65 sign. State police say his car landed on the Exit 65 off-ramp upside down.
Eyewitness News
Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield
A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After Shooting at New Haven Inn
One person has died after a shooting at the New Haven Inn on Friday night. Officers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire and a call about someone shot at the motel on Pond Lily Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. According to police, officers at the scene found 41-year-old Charles Miller,...
