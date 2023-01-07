Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Bengals Painting Field To Honor Damar Hamlin; Bills Announce Safety Making 'Excellent' Improvements
Cincinnati takes on the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest.
Hamlin Posts On Social Media, Continues Recovery In Critical Condition
Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Damar Hamlin Breaks Silence After Cardiac Arrest: ‘Keep Praying For Me’
Damar Hamlin released his first statement following his terrifying on-field collapse during the Jan. 2 game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Damar, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals Tee Higgins and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition. On Saturday, Jan. 7, Hamlin spoke for the first time since the event, making an emotional statement on his Instagram.
Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest: "The love is felt"
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments Saturday since suffering an on-field cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.The 24-year-old Hamlin tweeted that "the love is felt, & extremely real," while expressing gratitude for the widespread support he has received during his hospitalization and recovery. "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much...thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" Hamlin tweeted. Following his collapse during the first quarter of Monday night's game, Hamlin was administered CPR on...
Damar Hamlin Selling ‘Did We Win?’ T-Shirts With Proceeds To Benefit Medical Personnel
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is returning the love as he recovers from cardiac arrest. He tweeted out a link to “Did We Win?” T-shirts on Sunday. Doctors said “Did we win?” was the first thing he asked when he woke up after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game.
dayton247now.com
Cincinnati Bengals, other NFL teams show support for Bills' Hamlin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An outpouring of support continued across the NFL almost a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated in a game against Cincinnati. Players and teams showed their support by wearing No. 3 in honor of Hamlin. Bengals players wore "Love for...
WKRC
UC Medical Center healthcare providers honored before Bengals game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - University of Cincinnati Medical Center healthcare providers were honored on the field before Sunday's Bengals victory against the Ravens. The medical providers from UC Medical Center were a pivotal part of the on-field response to Damar Hamlin's sudden cardiac arrest last Monday night. The medical providers were recognized on the field prior to the singing of the national anthem.
Bills receiver gives touchdown ball to the trainer that performed CPR on Damar Hamlin
When Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, Bills trainer Denny Kellington was the one that performed CPR. On Sunday, he got a touchdown ball.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is making continued progress, remains in critical condition
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is continuing to make progress, the team said in a statement on Saturday afternoon. “Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition,” the Bills’ statement said. “He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent.”
Comments / 0