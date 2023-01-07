ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX News

KX Conversation: BNI Coal powers through the worst blizzards

By Josh Meny
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kv2Aw_0k6KOv6N00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For the January 6 KX Conversation, Josh Meny spoke with BNI Coal Production Manager Jon Rudnick.

Lignite Energy Council posted this incredible video on Facebook of BNI Coal continuing operations during December’s Blizzard which brought up to 16+ inches of snow. How important is it for BNI Coal to continue supplying lignite to the Milton R Young Power Station during extreme weather events like that?

“It’s very critical, it’s that’s essentially our core responsibility. The [Milton] Young [Power] Station next door runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So, that’s up to us to make sure we can supply them with adequate amounts of coal to meet their demands, and most importantly, for us to do it safely. And that is truly a testament to our employees. You know, they understand this responsibility, and I believe they take pride in it. And I know they have the determination to do this to kind of follow through on this time and again, and for that, I’m thankful and honestly really pro,” explained BNI Coal Production Manager Jon Rudnik.

Yeah. And your team was working around the clock to keep the roads clear to allow the trucks to continue supplying lignite to the power station. What are some of the other technical challenges that you run up against during this type of hostile weather?

“Really, there’s, there’s a fair amount of planning that goes into these, these events here, it starts with really paying attention to the weather forecasts coming up, we want to get a good handle on the timing and the duration of these events. And then that leads into us going through and determining what are the critical operations we need to run and, you know, for equipment and people and ultimately making sure we know when to make the call to scale back operations or shut them down and really for the safety of our employees. And, we keep you know, active stockpile of coal at the power plant. So we, when we need to scale back and go to the bare minimum, you know, that’s what we can utilize to make sure we meet their demand,” explained Rudnik.

Yeah. And these extreme blizzard events like last December’s storm, elucidate the need for reliable energy when it comes to the overall energy mix. How important is lignite for keeping the lights on and keeping the furnace running?

“I think it’s very critical that we make sure we keep an adequate amount of this clean, reliable energy that these coal generation stations in the state can provide. Really, for just the two reasons you met there, it’s making sure that their produce electricity you need during these critical times, which we know in this region and winter months are those most crucial moments and, for that, I think it’s just it’s a demand that’s needed just for the safety of everyone,” said Rudnik.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Williams County Sheriff’s Office found missing man

UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 8:47 p.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says that Tucker Harris has been found. Authorities say he was located and is safe. The Sheriff’s Office wants to thank everyone for their help. ORIGINAL POST: 1/6/2023, 11:35 a.m. WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williams County Sheriff’s Office is asking for […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KX News

Bismarck Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple theft cases. If you have information police are asking that you contact Detective Roman at (701) 223-1212, or to remain anonymous, text BISPD with the tip to 847411 or […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Full details of Bismarck Wells Fargo bank robbery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police arrested 29-year-old Victor Velazquez on January 6th for Armed Robbery and Terrorizing after he made off with around $1,800 from the North Bismarck Wells Fargo bank. According to an affidavit, Velazquez entered Wells Fargo around 2:27 p.m. on Jan. 6 wearing a facemask, jacket and sweatshirt with the hood […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Bismarck Police catch suspect involved in bank robbery

UPDATE: 1/6/2023, 9:05 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police have the suspect from Friday afternoon’s bank robbery in custody. According to a news release, police were able to use traditional techniques and modern technology to catch the 29-year-old man. The man is booked at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center. The agencies that help included the […]
BISMARCK, ND
WBRE

Energy Department: Keystone XL cancellation cost jobs, but its consumer impacts couldn’t be measured

A review from the Energy Department determined that the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline ultimately resulted in fewer jobs, but found the move’s impacts on consumer prices were “inconclusive.” The department conducted a literature review of several studies on the impacts that the Keystone XL Pipeline would have had, including studies sponsored by the […]
KX News

Where would North Dakotans relocate in 2023?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Have you ever thought of just packing everything you own up one day, taking your family, and moving to a different place? Many people have. But if you could go anywhere, just where would you make your new home? 3,000 families were surveyed by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com to find out where they would […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Man sentenced to 30 years in Federal Prison for distributing drugs to North Dakota Native American Reservations

(KXNET) — A Detroit man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a drug distribution enterprise that targeted Spirit Lake, Turtle Mountain, and Fort Berthold Native American Reservations. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, United States District Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced 32-year-old Darius Sledge, to serve 30 years in prison […]
DETROIT, MI
KX News

Parenting together can make raising a child easier

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Parenting can be a challenging task for many, and not working as a team could make it even harder. Unison is a word that you should be very familiar with if you are a parent. It is important that you and your partner follow the same rules while raising a child. […]
KX News

Biden administration replaces Obama-era emissions guidance withdrawn by Trump

The Biden administration on Friday issued new guidance for incorporating greenhouse gas emissions into federal agencies’ environmental reviews, replacing Obama-era guidelines that had been withdrawn by the Trump administration. The guidance from the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) follows a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rule from April. It also updates the Obama-era […]
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy