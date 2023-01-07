Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Longtime Clay County businessman, George Bryan, has died
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Longtime businessman and Clay County entrepreneur George Bryan has died. He had reportedly been sick and died this morning from natural causes. Bryan was president of Bryan Foods and later Chief Executive Officer for Sara Lee Foods. He also founded Old Waverly Golf Club.
wtva.com
1 dead in Verona shooting
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Verona. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon. It happened along Raymond Avenue. WTVA is working to confirm more information. An autopsy will be performed. Green...
wcbi.com
Terberg Taylor Americas Group breaking ground this month in Lowndes Co.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A large economic development project is expected to break ground this month in Lowndes County. Terberg Taylor Americas Group will move dirt on its $16 million facility on January 24. The factory will create 90 jobs and produce Terberg’s terminal tractors, which move containers...
tippahnews.com
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death
Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
WTOK-TV
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending 6A girls basketball state champions were hosting the number one team in the state, Tupelo in their 4th annual Girls Rock Tournament. The Lady Cats would take Tupelo down to the wire Saturday night. Meridian would have a lead over the Golden Wave in the 4th quarter.
wtva.com
Overnight house fire claims life of New Albany woman
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into what caused a deadly house fire in Union County. New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said firefighters responded Saturday just after 11 p.m. to a home on Hampton Street. Upon arrival, they found more than half the home already burned.
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
wcbi.com
New Home Building Supply closes its Macon location
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County’s business landscape takes another hard hit. Add retail lumber customers to the list of people who will now have to go out of town to find what they need. New Home Building Supply has closed its Macon location. New Home actually started...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
Louisiana man dies after reportedly hitting log from overturned 18-wheeler on rural Mississippi highway
A Louisiana man died in a three-vehicle wreck after he hit a log from an overturned 18-wheeler that was also involved in the wreck. According to WCBI in Columbus, two others were injured in a Thursday wreck on Highway 413 near French Camp in Choctaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Mississippi woman dies after being trapped in weekend house fire
A Mississippi woman died in a weekend house fire after firefighters tried to rescue her from the blaze. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed the fatality in a post on social media Sunday morning. “It is with much sadness that NAFD confirms that we were dispatched to a fire on...
wcbi.com
Man wanted in connection to Lowndes County murder has been arrested
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After weeks on the run, a man wanted in connection with a Lowndes County homicide is behind bars. Terry LeShaun Brooks has been extradited to Mississippi from Saint Louis, Missouri, where he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. Brooks now...
wcbi.com
Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
wtva.com
Trio arrested for Columbus assault
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an...
wcbi.com
Aluminum Dynamics plans groundbreaking ceremony for early March
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans are moving forward with the state’s largest economic development project in western Lowndes County. A groundbreaking ceremony for Aluminum Dynamics is scheduled for early March. The $2.5 billion aluminum mill will be located near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, along with several...
wcbi.com
Argument leads to aggravated assault charges for 3 women
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An argument led to hits, kicks, a broken bottle, and three arrests. 24-year-old Rokila Wallace and 21-year-old Kierra Wallace are both charged with aggravated assault. Columbus police said the incident happened December 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry...
hstoday.us
DHS Awards $18.7 Million Contract to MSU for UAS Research, Testing and Evaluation
Mississippi State University (MSU) has once again been tapped to lead a major uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) research, testing and evaluation project on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Homeland Security’s Office of Procurement Operations, on behalf of the DHS Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), has awarded...
wcbi.com
Columbus police arrest man in deadly Christmas Eve party shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting. 22-year-old Gregory Morris was charged with murder. He had a court appearance this afternoon. Morris was injured in the shooting melee. He was also arrested last year in connection with an April 26 shooting.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Noxubee County girls blow out Pickens County (Ala.)
MACON — Noxubee County demolished Pickens County (Alabama) 60-13 at home Friday. Tootie Lockett had 17 points to lead the Tigers, one of three Noxubee County players in double figures. Jamaya Dancy and Kirsten Barnett added 10 points each. Noxubee County hosted West Lowndes on Saturday night and will...
wtva.com
Shooter still on the run after three were shot at Grenada nightclub
GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - A New Year’s party turned catastrophic after gunfire wounded three people in Grenada. Someone opened fire as people left a club known as The Hot Spot. Grenada Police Chief George Douglas said crime such as this affects everyone in the community, including the city’s economic...
