ABQ Sign Language Academy plans to expand

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy is getting a long-awaited expansion. The addition will be with the help of Bernalillo County and the state.

This morning, the public was invited to celebrate the completion of the school’s design with staff and students.

This will be the first charter school in New Mexico to engage in the PSFA system, something the executive director hopes to see more of.

Story continues below:

The school was designed to incorporate surrounding natural elements.

The new academy will welcome kindergarten through 12th grade. They hope to begin construction this spring and open in time for the 2024 fall semester.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.