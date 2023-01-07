ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

ABQ Sign Language Academy plans to expand

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gck4V_0k6KOI7O00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy is getting a long-awaited expansion. The addition will be with the help of Bernalillo County and the state.

This morning, the public was invited to celebrate the completion of the school’s design with staff and students.

This will be the first charter school in New Mexico to engage in the PSFA system, something the executive director hopes to see more of.

Story continues below:

The school was designed to incorporate surrounding natural elements.

The new academy will welcome kindergarten through 12th grade. They hope to begin construction this spring and open in time for the 2024 fall semester.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Las Golondrinas gets nationally recognized

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month. Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque students win model airplane world champion title

Local students are soaring to greatness after their hard work paid off on the world stage. From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. Albuquerque students win model...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/updates-for-suspects-in-shooting-on-university-of-new-mexico-campus/. Updates for suspects in shooting on University of …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/updates-for-suspects-in-shooting-on-university-of-new-mexico-campus/. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office donates over $4,000 …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/santa-fe-county-sheriffs-office-donates-over-4000-to-cancer-foundation/. Summer internships available with the Santa Fe National …. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/summer-internships-available-with-the-santa-fe-national-forest/. Mexican long-nosed bat recovery plan. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/mexican-long-nosed-bat-recovery-plan/. LGBTQIA+ affirming...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico public schools see decline in student enrollment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Student enrollment numbers continue to drop statewide. Amanda Aragon with New Mexico Kids Can — a nonprofit group aiming to improve education said parents want what's best for their children. "Every family in the state of New Mexico would agree that none of our children...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbing, Funding requests, Quiet weather, Congressional maps, Film training program

Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say – The search continues for the person responsible in a deadly weekend stabbing in downtown Albuquerque. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, APD were called to reports of stabbing outside of a bar near Central and 4th. When police arrived they found […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police: Gunshots fired at home of sixth Albuquerque elected official

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are now looking into a sixth shooting that may be tied to an apparent string of recent shootings towards the homes and offices of elected officials. Although it’s not clear if the shootings are all connected, police say they found “potential connections between some of the shootings.” Monday, the Albuquerque Police Department […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Wysong, Trujillo sign national letters of intent for UNM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High School football players Evan Wysong and Nic Trujillo made it official on Friday. The pair of Storm standouts signed their national letters of intent on Friday to continue their football careers at UNM. While both Wysong and Trujillo verbally committed to play for the Lobos a few months ago, […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy