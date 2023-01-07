Design your “I Do’s” with the ultimate wedding planning weekend at the 2023 Winter Bridal Extravaganza Show

Read full article on original website
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: January 9 to 15, 2023
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, January 9 to Sunday, January 15, 2023. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
Fall in love with this rom-com worthy Woodland Heights mansion
The Houston home was built as the personal residence of the original Woodland Heights developer.
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Performing Arts Events This Week: January 9 to 15, 2023
See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, January 9 to Sunday, January 15, 2023. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
What to know about Houston's contestant on "The Bachelor"
Get ready to hear all about Houstonian Greer Blitzer when the newest season of "The Bachelor" premieres on ABC on Jan. 23. What's happening: She's one of 30 women on Zach Shallcross' season. You might remember him from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette." Why it matters: We love...
tourcounsel.com
The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 6 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: January 9 to 15, 2023
Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, January 9 to Sunday, January 15, 2023. Want to dig deeper on sports happening around H-Town? Find more games and live sports happening all month long in the 365 Houston calendar. Top 6 Games & Sports...
Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' to celebrate land bridge grand opening
After years of construction, Memorial Park's Land Bridge is set to officially open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. and host "The Biggest Picnic in Texas" to toast the milestone moment.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Restaurant News Bites: Another Closure in the Same Memorial Location & More
Houston’s food scene is always changing. Just a week into 2023, which is shaping up to be a busy year, there are already some notable openings and, unfortunately, closings to report. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. Maize, 14795 Memorial: The closing of this...
cw39.com
California storm sends a cold front this week | How it affects Houston’s weather
HOUSTON (KIAH) — This week starts with relatively quiet weather in Texas. Meanwhile, California is feeling the impacts from more storm systems bringing intense wind along with heavy rain and upper-elevation snow. One of those West Coast storm systems is heading east with a cold front attached to it....
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in Houston.
Posh, English-inspired restaurant serves up serves up all-brunch and afternoon tea in River Oaks District
A Florida-based brunch restaurant has opened in River Oaks District. Little Hen, a posh, English-inspired restaurant that serves breakfast and brunch items daily, offers a photogenic setting for decadent morning meals.Located in the former East Hampton Sandwich Company space, the restaurant occupies approximately 2,700-square-feet with a 1,000-square-foot patio. Owner Enrique Altamirano has decorated the restaurant with a variety of elements that will look great on social media — floral prints, dark leather couches, chandeliers, and more. Also contributing to the upscale atmosphere is the restaurant’s dress code. Described on the Little Hen website as “smart chic,” it prohibits all diners...
Eater
Shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House to Transform into New Oyster Bar this Spring
Pappas Restaurants is breathing new life into the former home of Little Pappas Seafood House, which shuttered in 2020 and has sat vacant since. The iconic Houston restaurant group announced it will reopen as Little’s Oyster Bar this spring, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept with a spotlight on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
Kendra Scott opening expanded location with cafe Jan. 13 in The Woodlands
Kendra Scott will be opening their new, revamped location on Market Street on Jan. 13. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The new concept location of Kendra Scott on Market Street will open on Jan. 13, according to Noemi Gonzalez, marketing director for Market Street. The new location will offer an expanded space as well as a special side shop called Sips & Sweets, which will serve as a cafe to the store. Sips & Sweets will open at the same time as the Kendra Scott location at 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. 281-528-1174. www.kendrascott.com.
Rare moment caught on ABC13's tower cam when lightning appears to strike building in Greenway Plaza
ABC13's tower camera captured electrifying lightning zip across Houston's night sky and appearing to strike a high-rise building in Greenway Plaza.
Click2Houston.com
What’s causing the huge spike in egg prices?
HOUSTON – We know food prices have been higher, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing, especially in Houston. The average egg prices have more than doubled, compared to what we were paying this time last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the national average is $2.58 per...
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
Satellite images in Houston area reveal stunning changes to local vegetation caused by arctic freeze
The satellite images by NASA shows just how much the local grasslands have browned as a result of the harsh freeze, which brought near-record lows in the teens across most of Southeast Texas.
Click2Houston.com
Heads up, Blue Bell fans: A ‘much requested’ flavor is returning to stores for a limited time
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has announced the return of a much requested fan-favorite flavor: Tin Roof. Blue Bell described its limited-edition flavor this way on its website: “Vanilla flavored ice cream with a rich chocolate sundae sauce and roasted peanuts dipped in a dark chocolate flavored coating.”. The...
spacecityweather.com
A mixed January weekend ahead for Houston
We’ve got a little something for almost everyone over the next several days: Cool temps, warm temps, some humidity, and some rain too. A potpourri of mostly low impact weather. Southeast Texas should be able to squeeze out one more super nice day before clouds arrive this weekend. We...
