Design your “I Do’s” with the ultimate wedding planning weekend at the 2023 Winter Bridal Extravaganza Show

 2 days ago
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top Performing Arts Events This Week: January 9 to 15, 2023

See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, January 9 to Sunday, January 15, 2023. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

What to know about Houston's contestant on "The Bachelor"

Get ready to hear all about Houstonian Greer Blitzer when the newest season of "The Bachelor" premieres on ABC on Jan. 23. What's happening: She's one of 30 women on Zach Shallcross' season. You might remember him from Gabby and Rachel's season of "The Bachelorette." Why it matters: We love...
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 6 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: January 9 to 15, 2023

Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, January 9 to Sunday, January 15, 2023. Want to dig deeper on sports happening around H-Town? Find more games and live sports happening all month long in the 365 Houston calendar. Top 6 Games & Sports...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Posh, English-inspired restaurant serves up serves up all-brunch and afternoon tea in River Oaks District

A Florida-based brunch restaurant has opened in River Oaks District. Little Hen, a posh, English-inspired restaurant that serves breakfast and brunch items daily, offers a photogenic setting for decadent morning meals.Located in the former East Hampton Sandwich Company space, the restaurant occupies approximately 2,700-square-feet with a 1,000-square-foot patio. Owner Enrique Altamirano has decorated the restaurant with a variety of elements that will look great on social media — floral prints, dark leather couches, chandeliers, and more. Also contributing to the upscale atmosphere is the restaurant’s dress code. Described on the Little Hen website as “smart chic,” it prohibits all diners...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kendra Scott opening expanded location with cafe Jan. 13 in The Woodlands

Kendra Scott will be opening their new, revamped location on Market Street on Jan. 13. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The new concept location of Kendra Scott on Market Street will open on Jan. 13, according to Noemi Gonzalez, marketing director for Market Street. The new location will offer an expanded space as well as a special side shop called Sips & Sweets, which will serve as a cafe to the store. Sips & Sweets will open at the same time as the Kendra Scott location at 9595 Six Pines Drive, The Woodlands. 281-528-1174. www.kendrascott.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Click2Houston.com

What’s causing the huge spike in egg prices?

HOUSTON – We know food prices have been higher, but the price of eggs is skyrocketing, especially in Houston. The average egg prices have more than doubled, compared to what we were paying this time last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the national average is $2.58 per...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A mixed January weekend ahead for Houston

We’ve got a little something for almost everyone over the next several days: Cool temps, warm temps, some humidity, and some rain too. A potpourri of mostly low impact weather. Southeast Texas should be able to squeeze out one more super nice day before clouds arrive this weekend. We...
HOUSTON, TX

