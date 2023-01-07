Read full article on original website
urbancny.com
Citizen Action Acknowledges the Anniversary of the January 6th Riots with a Commitment to Increasing Democracy
January 6, 2023 (New York, NY) Citizen Action of New York remains committed to strengthening democratic processes so that everyone’s voice is heard. Today, we remember how dangerously close we came to losing our democracy on January 6, 2021. The attempt to subvert the people’s will was not the...
A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens
On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.
NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?
New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
George Santos sworn in as House member to represent NY amid scandal over his past
After the vote for speaker, the members of the House officially were sworn in. That includes New York Republican George Santos.
Lori Lightfoot, NYC Mayor Eric Adams demand Colorado governor stop bussing migrants to their cities
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is teaming up with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to urge Colorado's governor to stop bussing migrants to their cities. It reads in part, "Although we share the concerns of accommodating the flood of asylum seekers, overburdening other cities is not the solution. We respectfully demand that you cease and desist sending migrants to New York City and Chicago."In response, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis posted an update saying, "The governor had a very productive conversation with Mayor Adams and Mayor Lightfoot today where he shared that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time."He added the final bus to New York will arrive Sunday. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will soon visit the United States southern border in El Paso. The president is scheduled to arrive in El Paso Sunday afternoon before traveling on to Mexico City to meet with North American leaders on Monday and Tuesday.
In Queens, protesters call on George Santos to resign — or face voters
Vicky Cosgrove and Vickie Loudis turned out in front of George Santos's Douglaston, Queens campaign headquarters to urge the congressman-elect to step down. Amid the chaos of the House Speaker vote, the congressman-elect has yet to be sworn in. [ more › ]
cityandstateny.com
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
Washington Examiner
Democratic Colorado governor says state will no longer bus immigrants to cities
Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was reversing course on immigrant busing to other Democratic-led cities after conversations with the cities' mayors. The Democratic governor announced on Tuesday the plan to bus immigrants to Chicago and New York City, saying that most of the immigrants that were dropped off in Colorado did not plan for the state to be their final destination. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would discontinue the practice following discussions with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor Eric Adams.
Hudson County Democratic Organization flexes its muscle at endorsement rally
With primary elections for the state Legislature six months away, the Hudson County Democratic Organization brought out its heavy hitters to rally around its candidates in the county’s newly reshaped 32nd and 33rd districts and retain its vice grip on county politics. On a chilly Saturday morning, four assembly...
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
fox5ny.com
This is considered 'middle class' income in New York
NEW YORK - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in New York. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center (PRC) shows the...
Ecuadorian man with 'violent criminal history' arrested in New York after re-entering US illegally
Manuel Zumba-Mejia, 46, was arrested in New York for unlawfully re-entering the U.S. after ICE officers sent him back to Ecuador in 2011 following a prison sentence for reckless assault.
Rev. Al Sharpton gathers New York’s top Black leaders for ‘historic’ meeting
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Thursday night, Rev. Al Sharpton convened New York’s top Black leaders for a closed-door conversation about public safety at his National Action Network’s headquarters in Harlem. He called the gathering “historic.” “Never before in the history of this state have we seen so many of our top officials come from […]
Teacher who was fired for refusing COVID vaccine torches Randi Weingarten for 'culture war' remark
Former school teacher Rachelle Garcia joined "Fox & Friends First" to respond to Randi Weingarten blaming the 'culture wars' for the teacher shortage, says she does not prioritize teachers
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of nurses went on strike Monday at two of New York City’s major hospitals after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals were postponing nonemergency surgeries, diverting ambulances to other medical...
Political expert explains how long the Speaker vote can last
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After three days of backdoor wrangling and eleven rounds of voting, there appears to be no progress in electing a Speaker of the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure enough votes in the past three days and the House is at a standstill. Political analyst Morgan Pehme joined […]
Assemblyman Charles Fall named assistant majority leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has appointed Assemblymember Charles Fall (D-North Shore/Battery Park) to be assistant majority leader. Heastie officially announced his decision on Friday. In addition to his new duties, Fall will continue serving as the chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Fraud...
Mayor Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa trade blows over NYC’s rat problem
These political rivals are fighting over rats like cats and dogs. Curtis Sliwa claimed Saturday he was on the receiving end of a serious tongue lashing from Mayor Eric Adams — which allegedly included an F-bomb — after the Guardian Angels founder and former mayoral candidate was spotted by cops near a Brooklyn apartment house Hizzoner owns, trying to help rid the block of a vermin problem. Sliwa, a Republican who lost the 2021 mayoral race to Adams, was riding a Manhattan-bound C-train Friday night shortly after he completed some preliminary work to set up living quarters for feral cats along a...
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Beloved dancing nurse battling shingles
Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles. Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles. Bathrooms reopening...
