New York Post

NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?

New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
CBS Chicago

Lori Lightfoot, NYC Mayor Eric Adams demand Colorado governor stop bussing migrants to their cities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is teaming up with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to urge Colorado's governor to stop bussing migrants to their cities. It reads in part, "Although we share the concerns of accommodating the flood of asylum seekers, overburdening other cities is not the solution. We respectfully demand that you cease and desist sending migrants to New York City and Chicago."In response, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis posted an update saying, "The governor had a very productive conversation with Mayor Adams and Mayor Lightfoot today where he shared that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time."He added the final bus to New York will arrive Sunday. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will soon visit the United States southern border in El Paso. The president is scheduled to arrive in El Paso Sunday afternoon before traveling on to Mexico City to meet with North American leaders on Monday and Tuesday. 
cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
Washington Examiner

Democratic Colorado governor says state will no longer bus immigrants to cities

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was reversing course on immigrant busing to other Democratic-led cities after conversations with the cities' mayors. The Democratic governor announced on Tuesday the plan to bus immigrants to Chicago and New York City, saying that most of the immigrants that were dropped off in Colorado did not plan for the state to be their final destination. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would discontinue the practice following discussions with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor Eric Adams.
fox5ny.com

This is considered 'middle class' income in New York

NEW YORK - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in New York. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center (PRC) shows the...
The Associated Press

Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of nurses went on strike Monday at two of New York City’s major hospitals after contract negotiations stalled over staffing and salaries nearly three years into the coronavirus pandemic. The privately owned, nonprofit hospitals were postponing nonemergency surgeries, diverting ambulances to other medical...
PIX11

Political expert explains how long the Speaker vote can last

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After three days of backdoor wrangling and eleven rounds of voting, there appears to be no progress in electing a Speaker of the House. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has failed to secure enough votes in the past three days and the House is at a standstill. Political analyst Morgan Pehme joined […]
New York Post

Mayor Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa trade blows over NYC’s rat problem

These political rivals are fighting over rats like cats and dogs. Curtis Sliwa claimed Saturday he was on the receiving end of a serious tongue lashing from Mayor Eric Adams — which allegedly included an F-bomb — after the Guardian Angels founder and former mayoral candidate was spotted by cops near a Brooklyn apartment house Hizzoner owns, trying to help rid the block of a vermin problem. Sliwa, a Republican who lost the 2021 mayoral race to Adams, was riding a Manhattan-bound C-train Friday night shortly after he completed some preliminary work to set up living quarters for feral cats along a...
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com

Beloved dancing nurse battling shingles

Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles. Nurse Ana Wilkinson came from California to New York to volunteer at the height of COVID-19. The honorary New Yorker is suffering from shingles. Bathrooms reopening...
