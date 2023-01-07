Walleye coach Dan Watson suspended one game by ECHL

Toledo Walleye coach Dan Watson was suspended for the team's game on Friday night against Kalamazoo.

The ECHL issued Watson a one-game suspension for his actions after last Saturday's game in Cincinnati. Assistant coach Alden Hirschfeld served as the head coach for the game against Kalamazoo at the Huntington Center.

Watson was issued a game misconduct penalty for abuse of officials after Toledo's 4-3 loss in overtime to Cincinnati on Dec. 31. He reportedly threw a water bottle on the ice.