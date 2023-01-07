Ralph D Carey, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born in August 21, 1939 in Bendersville, to the late John F. and Rosie (Warrenfeltz) Carey. Ralph was a Veteran of the US Army. Ralph was employed as an equipment...

