Read full article on original website
Related
Lois M Porter obituary 1928~2023
Lois M Porter (Devor), 94, of Walnut Bottom, passed away the evening of Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on November 21, 1928 in Walnut Bottom, a daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth (Campbell) Devor. Lois was a member of the Trinity United Methodist...
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Pearl M Keckler obituary 1929~2023
Pearl M Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of...
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023
Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
Mary Ellen Bower obituary 1934~2023
Mary Ellen Bower, 88, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Brookview Healthcare Center. Born October 22, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late John H. and Ruth Statler Crawford. Her beloved husband, James E. “Jay” Bower, preceded her in death on October 1, 1998.
Patsy V Abbamonte obituary 1957~2023
Patsy V Abbamonte, 65, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Auburndale, FL, passed away on January 6, 2023 at her home. Born September 15, 1957 in Lakeland, FL, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Bembry Vaught and the late Chester Grant Vaught. Patsy was a graduate of Auburndale High School...
James E “Jim” Leitzel obituary 1957~2022
James E “Jim” Leitzel, 65, of Carlisle, passed away on December 29th, 2022 at his home. Jim was born August 7th, 1957 in Newburg, PA. to Charles and Janet Leitzel. He graduated from Shippensburg High and Franklin County Vo-Tech. He never married, remaining a sworn bachelor his entire life.
Robert Peter Zucconi obituary 1951~2023
Robert Peter Zucconi, age 71, of Orrstown, PA passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born March 6, 1951 in Ossining, NY, the son of the late Joseph John and Ida Frances (Odorico) Zucconi. Peter graduated from Ossining High School. He attended Eisenhower College in...
Madaline P “Mattie” Garland 1931~2023
Madaline P “Mattie” Garland, 91, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 3rd, at Embassy of Woodland Park, Orbisonia, PA. Mattie was born in Maddensville, PA on February 11, 1931, a daughter of the late Myrtle C. (Wagner) and Zane H. Anderson. She was the widow of Harold...
Martha B Kulkusky obituary 1924~2023
Ms. Martha B Kulkusky, 98, a resident of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the nursing home. Born July 27, 1924 in Haddock, PA she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary (Bobeck) Kulkusky. She and her first husband, Andrew Greybush, were married...
Warren J Grove obituary 1931~2023
Warren J Grove, 91, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. He was born on August 18, 1931 in Chambersburg, a son to the late Roy E. and Ruth C. (Hull) Grove. Warren worked as an assembly line worker for...
Dolly V Mickley obituary 1933~2023
Dolly V Mickley, age 89 of Fairfield, passed away January 4, 2023 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born January 5, 1933 in New Chester, PA to the late Merl F. and Lillian G. (Rohrback) Phillips. Dolly was the widow of John C. Mickley, Sr. who passed away in 2016. A...
Bermeda L Jones obituary 1924~2023
Bermeda L Jones, 98, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 13, 1924, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Charles and Blanche (Dyarman) Clever. Bermeda married Chester B. Jones,...
Mary J Junkins obituary 1938~2023
Mrs. Mary J Junkins (Nunemaker), 84, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 2, 1938 in Mont Alto, PA, she was the daughter of the late Oscar “Flick” and Ardella (Strayer) Nunemaker. She attended Quincy High School. In her early...
Ross C Mohn obituary 1933~2022
Ross C Mohn, age 89 of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully at WellSpan Health Chambersburg Hospital on December 30, 2022. He was born June 13, 1933 in Oakville, PA to the late Roy and Kathryn P. (Cramer) Mohn. Ross was widowed by his wife, Doris (Morrison) Mohn in 2019. Ross was...
Beatrice Marie Hall obituary 1933~2022
Beatrice Marie Hall, age 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born November 9, 1933 in Monahan Twp., York County, to the late Delbert C. and Helen B. (Clelan) Kirkman. She was employed as a supervisor in logistics for the department of...
Ralph D Carey obituary 1939~2023
Ralph D Carey, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born in August 21, 1939 in Bendersville, to the late John F. and Rosie (Warrenfeltz) Carey. Ralph was a Veteran of the US Army. Ralph was employed as an equipment...
Larry E Weidman obituary 1955~2022
Larry E Weidman, 67, of Newburg, passed away the afternoon of Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on April 3, 1955 in Lebanon, a son of the late Elwood E. and Beatrice B. (Bachman) Weidman. Larry was a 1972 graduate of the Lebanon Area High...
Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023
Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
Laurie Ann Klenzing Smith 1966~2022
Ms. Laurie Ann Klenzing Smith, 56, of Chambersburg, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 4, 1966, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Robert Emory and Donna Rae Fisher Klenzing of Modoc, Indiana. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Laurie was...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0