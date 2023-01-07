Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
nbc24.com
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
Police arrest husband of missing DC real-estate executive for misleading investigation
COHASSET, Mass. — Police have arrested 46-year-old Brian Walshe, the husband of 39-year-old Ana Walshe for allegedly misleading the police's investigation, according to the Cohasset Police Department. Police are currently investigating Ana's disappearance while she was on her way to D.C. Walshe allegedly planned to catch a flight from...
Teacher Shot By Student In Virginia On Road To Recovery
The first grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia was on the road to recovery as of Monday, Jan. 9.Abby Zwerner, 25, was able to confiscate the gun from her first grade student at Richneck Elementary School last week when he pulled the trigger, a parent tells the W…
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake. Watts...
foxbaltimore.com
2 shootings become homicides as victims die days, months after attacks, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have added two homicides to their investigations after victims of previous shootings had died, according to police. First, police say that 32-year-old Kevin Evans, Jr. died on January 6. He was shot in the 300 block of Loneys Lane on January 4, 2023.
foxbaltimore.com
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
fox5dc.com
DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered
WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
foxbaltimore.com
Teenager arrested after stolen gun found in book bag during traffic stop, say police
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say they arrested a teenager after officers say they found a stolen gun in a bookbag during a traffic stop. Police say a 17-year-old male has been charged. Officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Post 40 Road and...
foxbaltimore.com
Body found in storage container on porch of West Baltimore vacant home, ruled homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say a body was found in a storage container at a West Baltimore vacant home and it was recently ruled a homicide. On January 5, 2023, at approximately 1:56 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue for a report of a suspicious package.
foxbaltimore.com
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing ghost guns and cocaine
MONTGOMERY CO. (WBFF) — A Montgomery County man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. The man who was sentenced Friday has been identified as...
Baltimore County detectives seek new leads on year-old Catonsville parking lot murder
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people who are allegedly responsible for shooting and killing a young woman as she was leaving her job in Catonsville on Jan. 13, 2022.Detectives are trying to generate new witnesses and leads that could help them find the people responsible for gunning down 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart in the parking lot of the Catonsville Plaza.Trueheart worked at a salon in the plaza.On the day of the shooting, she had been leaving the salon when gunshots rang out around 1 p.m.Detectives have made available new video footage of...
Wbaltv.com
BPD: Stabbing victim found in container at a vacant house
Baltimore police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a storage container on a porch of a vacant home. Police said officers were called Thursday to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue for a report of a suspicious package. Officers found the storage container, discovered a foul odor emanating from it and found a man's body inside.
Washington DC 13-year-old shot, killed by homeowner after allegedly breaking into cars
Washington, D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead Saturday morning. The teen was reportedly killed by a homeowner after allegedly breaking into cars.
Teenager injured after shooting in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Police said that they believe the teen was injured in a shooting in the 2400 block of MLK Avenue SE. They said the teenager is expected to be okay. This was the second shooting that resulted in an injured […]
Man Fights For Life After Sudden Drive-By Baltimore Shooting
A man is fighting for his life after being shot by an unknown group of people while standing on a Baltimore block, authorities say.The 49year-old man was reportedly standing in the 4000 block of Bancroft Road when he shot around 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, according to Baltimore police.The victim was…
Wbaltv.com
Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years
A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City
A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
NBC Washington
Calvert County Deputy Injured by Gunfire Welcomed Home From Hospital
The Calvert County deputy seriously hurt by gunfire during a chase last month was released from the hospital and welcomed home on Saturday. Deputy James Flynt was shot on Dec. 17th during an attempted traffic stop in the Yellow Bank area in Dunkirk. Two suspects fled the traffic stop, leading deputies on a chase down Route 4, according to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
foxbaltimore.com
Will the Squeegee Collaborative really work? Initial plan vows no arrests
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative takes effect, Tuesday. The 27-page Working Action Plan focuses on steps to remove Squeegee kids from six major intersections in the city. But some legal experts say the plan has issues. Former city and federal prosecutor, Thiru Vignarajah, says there are...
Comments / 1