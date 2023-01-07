ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Meade, MD

nbc24.com

Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Teacher Shot By Student In Virginia On Road To Recovery

The first grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia was on the road to recovery as of Monday, Jan. 9.Abby Zwerner, 25, was able to confiscate the gun from her first grade student at Richneck Elementary School last week when he pulled the trigger, a parent tells the W…
VIRGINIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

fox5dc.com

DC police identify homicide victim found with stab wounds; $25K reward offered

WASHINGTON - Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward in connection with a homicide in the District. Police say they were flagged down in the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street in the Northeast around 3 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person lying in the roadway. Investigators say the victim was found unconscious and with an apparent stab wound to the right leg.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County detectives seek new leads on year-old Catonsville parking lot murder

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two people who are allegedly responsible for shooting and killing a young woman as she was leaving her job in Catonsville on Jan. 13, 2022.Detectives are trying to generate new witnesses and leads that could help them find the people responsible for gunning down 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart in the parking lot of the Catonsville Plaza.Trueheart worked at a salon in the plaza.On the day of the shooting, she had been leaving the salon when gunshots rang out around 1 p.m.Detectives have made available new video footage of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

BPD: Stabbing victim found in container at a vacant house

Baltimore police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a storage container on a porch of a vacant home. Police said officers were called Thursday to the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue for a report of a suspicious package. Officers found the storage container, discovered a foul odor emanating from it and found a man's body inside.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Teenager injured after shooting in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday. Police said that they believe the teen was injured in a shooting in the 2400 block of MLK Avenue SE. They said the teenager is expected to be okay. This was the second shooting that resulted in an injured […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Possible warrant holds up Baltimore man's VA benefits for 14 years

A Baltimore man who stopped receiving his Veterans Affairs benefits 14 years ago thought he was getting nowhere. So, he turned to the 11 News I-Team for help. Fred Gibson, 63, is sort of a fixture at Mother's Federal Hill Grille, where he is the handyman. He is also a Marine Corps veteran who has fought for 14 years to get his VA benefits restored.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City

A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Calvert County Deputy Injured by Gunfire Welcomed Home From Hospital

The Calvert County deputy seriously hurt by gunfire during a chase last month was released from the hospital and welcomed home on Saturday. Deputy James Flynt was shot on Dec. 17th during an attempted traffic stop in the Yellow Bank area in Dunkirk. Two suspects fled the traffic stop, leading deputies on a chase down Route 4, according to Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Will the Squeegee Collaborative really work? Initial plan vows no arrests

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative takes effect, Tuesday. The 27-page Working Action Plan focuses on steps to remove Squeegee kids from six major intersections in the city. But some legal experts say the plan has issues. Former city and federal prosecutor, Thiru Vignarajah, says there are...
BALTIMORE, MD

