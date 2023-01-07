ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Former Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Thomasena Stokes-Marshall passes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Thomasena Stokes-Marshall passed away on Saturday, according to The African American Historic Settlement Commission. Marshall was on the Mount Pleasant City Council and became the first African American to serve on the council starting in 1998. The Mount Pleasant native...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Veteran stops in Charleston on 4k mile kayak & bike trek to raise funds for veterans

A veteran from New York is completing a 4,000-mile kayak and bike round-trip journey to raise awareness and funds for veterans suffering from PTSD. 22 veteran suicides each day is an alarming statistic. Army veteran Jimmy Thomas is addressing this issue through his 4,000-mile round-trip journey from Glenville, New York, to Key West, Florida, by kayak and back again by bicycle; he will be passing through Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 7.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called in to assist after a Sunday afternoon fire displaced six Mount Pleasant residents. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before 1:30 p.m. Arriving firefighters found a one-story house showing...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association holds cookout for homeless veterans

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday, The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and Trident Medical Center came together to help homeless veterans in need. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association held a cookout for the veterans who also received donated winter clothes. The donations which came from Trident Medical Center...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex. Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
freightwaves.com

Private equity adds another piece at Port of Charleston

Middle-market private equity firm NOVA Infrastructure announced the acquisition of port services provider ATS Logistics. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, ATS is touted as the biggest drayage provider by volume serving the Port of Charleston. Its network includes 205,000 square feet of warehouse space, where it performs cross-docking, transloading and other distribution services. The company also boasts the only centralized examination station for customs clearance at the port.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

I 26 East closed at Ashley Phosphate

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the North Charleston Police Department, I-26 Eastbound at the 209-mile marker is closed. The closure is due to due to an overturned semi. Authorities are asking drivers to plan accordingly. Two lanes of traffic are now open but the exit ramp is...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Crews respond to Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a Sunday afternoon house fire in Mount Pleasant. Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department were dispatched to a home off Mack Road, which is located off Rifle Range Road, around 1:40 p.m. Firefighters reported what they called “heavy fire”...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

