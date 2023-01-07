Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
2022 saw large increase in labor trafficking in South Carolina, report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County ranked as the No. 2 county in South Carolina for total human-trafficking cases in 2022, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Monday during a press conference at the State House. The other four counties included Greenville (1), Richland (3), Horry (4) and Spartanburg...
abcnews4.com
Former Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Thomasena Stokes-Marshall passes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Thomasena Stokes-Marshall passed away on Saturday, according to The African American Historic Settlement Commission. Marshall was on the Mount Pleasant City Council and became the first African American to serve on the council starting in 1998. The Mount Pleasant native...
live5news.com
Proposed redevelopment changes coming to Navy Base in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New ownership brings new developments. The former Navy Base in North Charleston that closed back in 1996 is finally on its way to adding new construction, including both single and multi-family homes. Since the base closed its doors in 1996, the city had an original...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County School District to resume search for superintendent on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County School District will resume their search for a new superintendent on Monday, more than one year after superintendent Gerrita Postlewait resigned. The matter is scheduled to be discussed at the district’s Committee of the Whole meeting at 5:15 p.m. That’s all...
abcnews4.com
'Gone way too soon': Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor laid to rest Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Late Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor was laid to rest Sunday afternoon at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. He leaves behind a legacy of legal prowess and charitable deeds. “We’ll wake up and one day and realize he’s actually gone, and that’s when it’s going...
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
live5news.com
Lowcountry nonprofit seeking volunteers to help with 2023 Point in Time Count
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With the new year comes another Point in Time Count, counting anyone experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. That night is on the horizon. With Jan. 25 only a couple of weeks away, one Lowcountry nonprofit is in need of volunteers. One80 place in...
live5news.com
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
abcnews4.com
Veteran stops in Charleston on 4k mile kayak & bike trek to raise funds for veterans
A veteran from New York is completing a 4,000-mile kayak and bike round-trip journey to raise awareness and funds for veterans suffering from PTSD. 22 veteran suicides each day is an alarming statistic. Army veteran Jimmy Thomas is addressing this issue through his 4,000-mile round-trip journey from Glenville, New York, to Key West, Florida, by kayak and back again by bicycle; he will be passing through Charleston on Saturday, Jan. 7.
live5news.com
6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called in to assist after a Sunday afternoon fire displaced six Mount Pleasant residents. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before 1:30 p.m. Arriving firefighters found a one-story house showing...
abcnews4.com
13k people signed up to participate in 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The annual Cooper River Bridge Run is officially two months and 22 days away, and thousands of people have already signed up to run the 10K race. We checked with race director Irv Batten on Monday, who said 13,000 people are registered to "Get...
abcnews4.com
Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association holds cookout for homeless veterans
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday, The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and Trident Medical Center came together to help homeless veterans in need. The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association held a cookout for the veterans who also received donated winter clothes. The donations which came from Trident Medical Center...
abcnews4.com
California cat missing for 4 years reunited with owner in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A California cat that had been missing for four years was recently reunited with her owner in South Carolina. Dorchester Paws said an 18-year-old cat named Shyla is from a shelter in California but no matter where she went her owner kept information on her microchip up to date.
abcnews4.com
Arrest made in deadly shooting of man at North Charleston motel
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody tied to the shooting of a 19-year-old man in North Charleston in October 2022, North Charleston police announced on Monday. Markwon Stanley, 19, is charged with murder, two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of...
live5news.com
Crews extinguish N. Charleston apartment fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is investigating a Saturday night fire at an apartment complex. Crews responded to Fairwind-Oakfield Apartments off Otranto Road at 8:50 p.m. At the scene, firefighters reported seeing smoke from a multi-family structure. As they worked, all the occupants were cleared...
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
live5news.com
2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
freightwaves.com
Private equity adds another piece at Port of Charleston
Middle-market private equity firm NOVA Infrastructure announced the acquisition of port services provider ATS Logistics. Based in Charleston, South Carolina, ATS is touted as the biggest drayage provider by volume serving the Port of Charleston. Its network includes 205,000 square feet of warehouse space, where it performs cross-docking, transloading and other distribution services. The company also boasts the only centralized examination station for customs clearance at the port.
abcnews4.com
I 26 East closed at Ashley Phosphate
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the North Charleston Police Department, I-26 Eastbound at the 209-mile marker is closed. The closure is due to due to an overturned semi. Authorities are asking drivers to plan accordingly. Two lanes of traffic are now open but the exit ramp is...
counton2.com
Crews respond to Mount Pleasant house fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a Sunday afternoon house fire in Mount Pleasant. Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department were dispatched to a home off Mack Road, which is located off Rifle Range Road, around 1:40 p.m. Firefighters reported what they called “heavy fire”...
