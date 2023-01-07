ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says

GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Young teacher shot by 6-year-old student

The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials. The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by...
VIRGINIA STATE
WITN

UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Police: 14-year-old killed, man injured in Goldsboro shooting

The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. Police said just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to HV Brown Park after reports that a man had been shot. Once on scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot...
GOLDSBORO, NC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
cbs17

Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
WAKE FOREST, NC
13News Now

Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later

The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
SUFFOLK, VA
WRAL News

Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy