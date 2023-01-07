Read full article on original website
Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says
GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
WRAL
Young teacher shot by 6-year-old student
The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials. The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by...
cbs17
Young man dies in shooting inside his Fayetteville home, police investigating
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department said a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting inside a home Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported as a shooting just after 1:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. When...
cbs17
Garner man identified, charged after slamming car into power pole during chase, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man has been charged after authorities said he led a trooper on a vehicle chase that ended with him knocking down a power pole. Around 9:57 p.m. on Friday, an N.C. Highway Patrol trooper saw a burgundy Dodge Charger operating recklessly on U.S. 401 in Raleigh.
wpde.com
WITN
POLICE: Two connected shootings leave one teen dead and another man in hospital
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating two shootings that happened at different locations in one Eastern Carolina city. The first shooting police were called to left one teenager dead, and the second sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening in Goldsboro. Goldsboro Police Department was called to 600...
WITN
Man charged with concealing the death of a 42-year-old woman in North Carolina
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after finding a woman dead. Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Deanswood Drive in Kinston to find Carla Lee Soula, 42, dead inside her home. On Saturday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office located and […]
2 years after shooting, injured Nash County deputy faces physical, emotional challenges
Toney has undergone surgeries in both arms and his hip. He's in constant pain, telling CBS 17 he can't button a shirt or open a water bottle. When it's rainy and cold out, his hips are in pain.
NC man used apps on smartphone to steal $40,000 from victim, deputies say
The victim told deputies that $40,000 was taken via apps on the victim's smartphone, the news release said.
WRAL
Sanford police: 4-month-old baby boy in critical condition with traumatic injuries, parents face felony charges
SANFORD, N.C. — The parents of a 4-month-old boy are facing felony charges after Sanford police arrived at a hospital to find the baby with severe traumatic injuries to the head, neck and spine. Sanford police said the baby boy is on life support at UNC Medical Center in...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating shooting incident near St. Pauls in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirms the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Crime Scene unit is on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of Ballance Farm Road and Maple Leaf Drive outside of St. Pauls. More information will be provided as the investigation...
cbs17
Young woman dead, teen charged in Wake Forest crash, officials say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest said one person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a fatal crash in Wake Forest earlier that morning. At 8:33 a.m., Wake Forest Police responded to a vehicle crash along Capital Blvd./U.S. 1 at the intersection of Purnell and Harris roads.
Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later
The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
Third arrest made in connection with death of man in NC; 2 wanted considered ‘armed and dangerous’
A third man was arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old North Carolina man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Police chase ends in crash into a house in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A car chase that started Friday at the intersection of North Alston Avenue and Drew Street ended with a stolen car crashing into a house. According to the Durham Police Department, a juvenile crashed into a house on North Alston Street near Drew Street after hitting multiple cars.
NC man dies after being shot ‘multiple times’, police say
An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said.
