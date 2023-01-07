ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

100-year-old tennis player celebrates birthday

By Abbi Bennett
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Phil Allman turned 100 years old on Jan. 5, and he decided to celebrate on the tennis court. Allman has been with Lifetime Fitness in Colorado Springs for nearly three decades after picking up the sport from his son and grandson.

However, Allman took some time off of the courts after he had a stroke, and his Lifetime Fitness tennis community gave him a warm welcome back.

“When they knew Phil is coming back, I had twenty guys say, ‘I’ll play with him.’ You know they all want to play with Phil because he’s just a fun guy. He’s loveable. He’s an icon here,” said Steven Yopp, Lifetime Fitness senior men’s tennis organizer.

Lifetime Fitness threw Phil a birthday party after his match with cake, cards, and lots of pictures.

“I couldn’t find a greater bunch of people right here in Lifetime, I won’t say tennis group because it’s the whole athletic club,” said Phil Allman, Lifetime Fitness tennis player.

Allman plays at Lifetime twice a week and plans to play as long as he can.

