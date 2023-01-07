Read full article on original website
Lubbock NYE Resolution FAIL: A Car Has Already Hit A House
The first two were shaky, and the third is already a failed resolution. Lubbock only made it 8 days into the new year before a car hit a house. Here's the aftermath, as photographed by KCBD:. Woof. That house will need major repairs and that car is possibly totaled. It's...
everythinglubbock.com
Habitat ReStore is hosting their monthly DIY workshop on Saturday, January 7
LUBBOCK, Texas—What a great way to get organized for the New Year. The Darlin Dime ladies will be offering their free monthly DIY workshop at Habitat ReStore located at 3630 50th Street on Saturday, January 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. No supplies needed. While you are there, shop around the Habitat ReStore. They are always needing donations and all the proceeds go to support building homes for Habitat for Humanity. Find out more @lubbockhabitatrestore.
Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders
On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. events, classes in Jan. & Feb.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes during the months of January and February. Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock. Zumba. Monday, January...
fox34.com
The windiest city? Close
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind once again plays a major “roll” in South Plains weather this week. As the wind increases, so will temperatures. Until the cold front. Then when speeds, and temperatures, will take a dip. It’s been a cold start to the work and school week....
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (1/8/23)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. It’s now 2023 and big switch for electricity customers in Lubbock is coming up later this year. Lubbock Power & Light is hanging its hat up as an energy provider. The Hub City will be the first city in Texas to voluntarily deregulate and join the utility common market. Residents will have their choice among various electricity providers. What does this mean for you and your wallet?
everythinglubbock.com
Sanitary sewer project to close portion of Frankford Ave. in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Installation of a new sanitary sewer line will close a portion of Frankford Avenue in far Southwest Lubbock starting Monday, January 9. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, Frankford Avenue southbound will be closed at the intersection of 130th Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1585). During construction, 130th Street will remain open.
Lubbock Electric Company Rescues Fluffy Kitty Cat From Sticky Situation
Not all heroes wear capes. Lubbock Power & Light employees rescued a black and white kitty from the top of an electric pole over the weekend. He had been stuck way up there for over a day. No amount of treat-bag-shaking and pleading inspired him to make the voyage back down. He needed help and his owner Priscilla Ramirez Justice was running out of ideas.
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
everythinglubbock.com
Semi Annual Sales at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas—January means Semi Annual Sales at the South Plains Mall. You will find sale signs all over the mall. It’s a great time to use those gift cards you received, splurge on yourself or just get ahead on gifts for 2023. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.
fox34.com
Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
everythinglubbock.com
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
everythinglubbock.com
South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
everythinglubbock.com
LFR crews battle fire at Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Central Lubbock home early Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of 56th Street. An LFR spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the fire was contained to the garage area...
fox34.com
Heat, wind, and fire danger this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record heat and critical fire danger possible for the South Plains this week. Spring-like temps and winds will return tomorrow to the region with possible record heat in some communities, including Lubbock Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday afternoon into Thursday mid-day, strong winds will impact the region...
‘I don’t know what to do’: Tumbleweed Invasion at homes across West Texas
Tumbleweeds blowing into homes across West Texas made it a headache for residents who take pride in their yards during the first week of January.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The United States has a news House Speaker after days of failed voting attempts. Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected on the 15th ballot. The chamber was reportedly unruly, with McCarthy confronting some Republicans holding out on their votes. Read more about the...
