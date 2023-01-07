Zappos’ Winter Sale Has Savings Up to 60% Off on UGG, Free People & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that gift-giving season is behind us, it’s time to get back to treating yourself. After a season of giving, it’s only fitting to refresh your closet . Plus, a new year is a great opportunity to purge your wardrobe and add in some new things that spark joy. Luckily Zappos’ winter sale is here to make it easy to restock your closet — you can save up to 60 percent off UGG, Free People, Dolce Vita, and more. The best news? There is no code needed to patriciate in the sale .

The winter sale has some of the best markdowns we’ve seen all season. You can browse clothing, shoes, and intimates for yourself or your entire family. Our favorites include a viral pair of UGG slippers that are sold out at many other retailers — they’re 30 percent off right now. You can also pick up Free People sweaters for 45 percent off. Need some new jeans? Don’t miss Zappos ’s selection of Levi’s , they are also on sale for under $50. Hundreds of items are on sale, so to save you time, we round up the best deals. See them ahead. Happy shopping!

UGG T asman

If you’ve been searching for these shoes, look no more! The best-selling UGGs are sold out almost everywhere ever since they went viral on TikTok, but Zappos has plenty in stock, and on sale. Run! These won’t last long.

Tasman Slippers

Price: $69.99

Sam Edelman Codie Boots in Pink

If you tend to stick with the same neutral shade of shoes, let’s change that in 2023. Right now, you can get this pair of colorful booties for nearly 60 percent off! The Sam Edelman shoes are crafted with suede leather and have a comfortable three-inch heel. The boots also come in six other colors.

Codie Booties

Price: $65.99

Free People Cutting Edge Cable Sweater

When Free People sweaters go on sale, they sell out fast. We’re shocked that this Cutting Edge Cable Sweater is still in stock. The pullover has a slouchy fit, dropped shoulders, and a raw hem that adds a casual touch.

Cutting Edge Cable Sweater

Price: $81.40

Levi’s Premium Wedgie Icon Fit

Shoppers say they “can’t believe they waited so long before finally buying these jeans.” These Levi’s have a relaxed fit and high-rise waist that flatters any figure. They also have ripped details and the brand’s signature classic tint.

“I am over the moon about how much I love these jeans. The quality is outstanding, just like vintage Levis, and the length is absolutely on-trend perfect,” one reviewer wrote. “These jeans were impossible to find in my local stores. And the final cherry on top — Zappos has them on sale. So, don’t wait. Go ahead and order a pair. You’ll look fab!”

Premium Wedgie Icon Fit

Price: $39.20

Dolce Vita Ginni

These boots add a little Western flair to your closet. This cream-colored pair has taupe trim around the embroidered details, which makes them feel vintage and rustic.

Ginni Boots

Price: $79.99

