ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Zappos’ Winter Sale Has Savings Up to 60% Off on UGG, Free People & More

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47rCe8_0k6KMFXd00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that gift-giving season is behind us, it’s time to get back to treating yourself. After a season of giving, it’s only fitting to refresh your closet . Plus, a new year is a great opportunity to purge your wardrobe and add in some new things that spark joy. Luckily Zappos’ winter sale is here to make it easy to restock your closet — you can save up to 60 percent off UGG, Free People, Dolce Vita, and more. The best news? There is no code needed to patriciate in the sale .

The winter sale has some of the best markdowns we’ve seen all season. You can browse clothing, shoes, and intimates for yourself or your entire family. Our favorites include a viral pair of UGG slippers that are sold out at many other retailers — they’re 30 percent off right now. You can also pick up Free People sweaters for 45 percent off. Need some new jeans? Don’t miss Zappos ’s selection of Levi’s , they are also on sale for under $50. Hundreds of items are on sale, so to save you time, we round up the best deals. See them ahead. Happy shopping!

UGG T asman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnFgU_0k6KMFXd00

If you’ve been searching for these shoes, look no more! The best-selling UGGs are sold out almost everywhere ever since they went viral on TikTok, but Zappos has plenty in stock, and on sale. Run! These won’t last long.

Tasman Slippers

Price: $69.99

Buy Now

Sam Edelman Codie Boots in Pink

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4gDW_0k6KMFXd00

If you tend to stick with the same neutral shade of shoes, let’s change that in 2023. Right now, you can get this pair of colorful booties for nearly 60 percent off! The Sam Edelman shoes are crafted with suede leather and have a comfortable three-inch heel. The boots also come in six other colors.

Codie Booties

Price: $65.99

Buy Now

Free People Cutting Edge Cable Sweater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpGUf_0k6KMFXd00

When Free People sweaters go on sale, they sell out fast. We’re shocked that this Cutting Edge Cable Sweater is still in stock. The pullover has a slouchy fit, dropped shoulders, and a raw hem that adds a casual touch.

Cutting Edge Cable Sweater

Price: $81.40

Buy Now

Levi’s Premium Wedgie Icon Fit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wr8kU_0k6KMFXd00

Shoppers say they “can’t believe they waited so long before finally buying these jeans.” These Levi’s have a relaxed fit and high-rise waist that flatters any figure. They also have ripped details and the brand’s signature classic tint.

“I am over the moon about how much I love these jeans. The quality is outstanding, just like vintage Levis, and the length is absolutely on-trend perfect,” one reviewer wrote. “These jeans were impossible to find in my local stores. And the final cherry on top — Zappos has them on sale. So, don’t wait. Go ahead and order a pair. You’ll look fab!”

Premium Wedgie Icon Fit

Price: $39.20

Buy Now

Dolce Vita Ginni

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PADlP_0k6KMFXd00

These boots add a little Western flair to your closet. This cream-colored pair has taupe trim around the embroidered details, which makes them feel vintage and rustic.

Ginni Boots

Price: $79.99

Buy Now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXkie_0k6KMFXd00
More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
People

So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis

Here’s where you can get a pair for less right now It's no secret that Ugg boots and slippers have been on the rise recently.  Not only have they been all over TikTok, but celebrities have been stepping out in them left and right recently. So chances are, a pair of Uggs was probably on your holiday wish list this year. But if you didn't find a pair under the tree, don't fret — you can still score tons of the brand's plush and cozy styles for way...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Dollar Deals

Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)

We're back at Costco and in today's article, I'm going to show you all the new products that will be available in your store very soon. I found a ton of new products, including tasty food options, low-calorie snacks, new desserts, and more. However, keep in mind that these deals may differ depending on your store and location. Additionally, I want to know where in Costco you typically shop.
shefinds

3 Timeless, Short Haircuts That Are Perfect For Women Over 40–They Take Years Off Your Look!

Admit it: you are craving a major hair change. Maybe you’ve been styling your hair the same exact way for years. Or perhaps you can’t imagine living without your long hair (but want to freshen it up and give shorter hair a spin). Whatever your reason, a shorter haircut can breathe new life into your look. And if your beauty goals include a glow-up after a certain age, many hair stylists say shorter hair is perfect for highlighting features like your bone structure and jawline and for making the most out of thinning hair. Cindy Marcus, a hairstylist with more than 17 years’ experience who is the editor-in-chief of Latest-Hairstyles.com, recommends three timeless, short haircuts that are especially perfect for women over 40.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
In Style

Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying These “Thick and Comfortable” $10 Leggings

If there’s one thing we can count on Amazon’s fashion section for, it’s offering high-quality basics at affordable prices. From cozy $11 sweatpants, to under-$40 leggings, to Kate Middleton’s favorite $30 sneakers, Amazon is a treasure trove of staple pieces for less. And this season, the retailer has a pair of $10 high-waisted leggings that shoppers want “in every color.”
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
SheKnows

SheKnows

92K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy