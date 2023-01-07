ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday

Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
Variety

Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital, Is ‘Neurologically Completely Intact’

Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has returned home to Buffalo after spending a week under intensive care. Hamlin has been transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, where he will continue his recovery, per his doctors. Physicians at the UC Medical Center made the announcement Monday, saying Hamlin began walking again on Friday and “appears to be neurologically completely intact.” Hamlin posted an update on Twitter, writing, “Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same...
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fox 19

NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals superfan Jim Foster says the NFL made fans at Paycor Stadium take down signs critical of Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Ravens game on Sunday. Foster tweeted about the situation during the game. He was adamant that the call came from the league offices in New...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...

