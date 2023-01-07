Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has returned home to Buffalo after spending a week under intensive care. Hamlin has been transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, where he will continue his recovery, per his doctors. Physicians at the UC Medical Center made the announcement Monday, saying Hamlin began walking again on Friday and “appears to be neurologically completely intact.” Hamlin posted an update on Twitter, writing, “Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO