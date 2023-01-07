Read full article on original website
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
‘Get better soon;’ Wife of Bengals coach Zac Taylor delivers kids’ cards to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students for Bills safety Damar Hamlin to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Damar Hamlin making ‘continued progress’, breathing on his own, team...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery
Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was back in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest.
Look: Bengals Painting Field To Honor Damar Hamlin; Bills Announce Safety Making 'Excellent' Improvements
Cincinnati takes on the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
NFL-Bills safety Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, returns to Buffalo
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a Cincinnati hospital one week after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game and has returned to Buffalo, New York, doctors said on Monday.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
Damar Hamlin Released From Cincinnati Hospital, Is ‘Neurologically Completely Intact’
Damar Hamlin has been released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and has returned home to Buffalo after spending a week under intensive care. Hamlin has been transferred to Buffalo General Medical Center, where he will continue his recovery, per his doctors. Physicians at the UC Medical Center made the announcement Monday, saying Hamlin began walking again on Friday and “appears to be neurologically completely intact.” Hamlin posted an update on Twitter, writing, “Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same...
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
NFL ordered these signs taken down at Paycor Stadium, fan says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals superfan Jim Foster says the NFL made fans at Paycor Stadium take down signs critical of Commissioner Roger Goodell during the Ravens game on Sunday. Foster tweeted about the situation during the game. He was adamant that the call came from the league offices in New...
41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
‘Emotional week’: Dayton Bills fans watch game, raise money for Hamlin’s Charity
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been nearly one week since Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed in their game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills were back on the field for the first time Sunday, and fans from Dayton were out in full force, raising money for Hamlin’s charity. Every time the Buffalo Bills play, […]
New Dawg Report: Germie Bernard
What are the Washington Huskies getting in the transfer wide receiver?
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...
SBLive Power 25 national girls basketball rankings: Long Island Lutheran, Sierra Canyon pick up big wins
It's January, and eight of the nation's top 10 high school girls basketball teams have still not lost a game in 2022-23. One of them is Long Island Lutheran (N.Y), which vaulted to the top of the SBLive Power 25 national rankings last week. The Crusaders beat then-No. 10 Georgetown Visitation Prep, ...
