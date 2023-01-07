ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

Family of Enoch victims thanks supporters, warns against politicizing tragedy

By Jeff Tavss
 2 days ago
Nearly two days after three adults and five children were found dead inside an Enoch home , the family of the victims thanked all those who have helped them through the tragedy and warned others not to politicize the incident.

"As we try to make sense of this unthinkable tragedy we wish to express our gratitude for the outpouring of prayers, love, kindness and support," wrote Terry Earl, the brother of Tausha Haight and son of Gail Earl.

Police say Tausha Haight and her five children, along with her mother, were shot and killed Wednesday by her husband, Michael, before he turned the gun on himself. Tausha had filed for divorce just before the end of the year.

In his statement posted to social media, Earl also shared the family's gratitude for the work of the professionals called in to work and investigate the shootings.

"We wish to express our sincere appreciation for law enforcement, first responders, medical examiners, ecclesiastical leaders and all who have participated in this process.

"Thank you, we love you for the difficult service you render to communities."

In the days following the shooting, some have brought up the role of firearms in the incident and their place in society. Earl asked the public and media to avoid using the tragedy to help "political agendas."

"It is our desire that the media turn their attention to the weightier matters surrounding this event," he said. "In place of political advocacy, we would encourage reporting about the value of all human life, the great works of God that can render a forgiving heart, how religion can heal and enlarge our capacity for love, and a return to foundational principles of peace within our nation."

Earl said funeral arrangements are still being made and will be released when they are finalized.

"We ask for patience, understanding and respect of privacy."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses , as well as legal fees and "a memorial fund in honor of Tausha's children."

