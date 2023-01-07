ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Carbondale NAACP to hold MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast

County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo. justice center. Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus. RAW VIDEO: Groundbreaking for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan....
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion, Illinois residents invited to town hall on gun control, redistricting

MARION, IL — The public is invited to a legislative town hall meeting in Marion, Illinois on Jan. 17 to address gun control legislation, new district boundaries and the upcoming spring 2023 legislative session. Republican Illinois senators for Harrisburg and Murphysboro and representatives for Benton, Metropolis, Pomona and Red...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Arlington, Ky. arrested on drug-related charges

County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill. A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations. Marshall County Schools closed for pipe repairs. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
ARLINGTON, KY
KFVS12

Groundbreaking held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the construction of the new Perry County Justice Center. The event was held Monday, January 9 at noon in the 400 block of West St. Joseph Street in Perryville, which is the site of the new center. According to...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move

Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah prepares for spring dredging at Ohio River boat dock

A contractor for the city of Paducah is making preparations to dredge the 8-acre deposit of sediment in the Ohio River downstream of the Paducah Transient Boat Dock. Dredge America, Inc. will store equipment and supplies at the boat launch on Burnett Street until the first week of March when the dredging will begin on the mass of sediment in front of the old Executive Inn Showroom.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Scott County Sheriff faces new challenge: Where to move his department

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Those questions came after a legal agreement reached Friday, January 6 which gives Wes Drury 45 days to move out of the building built for the sheriff’s office more than 20 years ago.
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Legal battle between Scott County's commissioners and sheriff

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. Police in Carbondale are investigating multiple shots fired last night on S. Forest Street. Investigators say it happened just before 6:40 last night. Carbondale...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County

The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

School bus involved in crash on E. Jackson Blvd.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday afternoon, January 9. According to Lt. Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department, two injuries were reported from the crash. Broch said there were students on the bus but no one...
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Multiple shots fired in Carbondale

A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades. Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Arlington man faces drug-related charges after house search

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Arlington, Ky., was charged after the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence. On January 8, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office along with Kentucky State Police, Ky. Fish and Wildlife, and the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant that was part of an investigation into the sale and use of illegal narcotics in the area. This led them to the residence of Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington.
ARLINGTON, KY
wfcnnews.com

One airlifted following structure fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY - One female was airlifted with serious injuries following a structure fire this morning in Franklin County. According to Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham, crews were first called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Renfro Lake Road for a structure fire with a reported entrapment. Upon arrival,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Cape Girardeau K-9 receives body armor donation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau K-9 officer received a special new addition to his wardrobe — one that could possibly save his life some day. According to a Friday release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, K-9 Yuki was gifted a bullet and stab-proof vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest K9s, Inc.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy