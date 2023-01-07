Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Carbondale NAACP to hold MLK 41st Scholarship Breakfast
County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Perry County, Mo. justice center. Two people were injured in a crash involving a Jackson school bus. RAW VIDEO: Groundbreaking for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Jan....
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Illinois residents invited to town hall on gun control, redistricting
MARION, IL — The public is invited to a legislative town hall meeting in Marion, Illinois on Jan. 17 to address gun control legislation, new district boundaries and the upcoming spring 2023 legislative session. Republican Illinois senators for Harrisburg and Murphysboro and representatives for Benton, Metropolis, Pomona and Red...
KFVS12
Arlington, Ky. arrested on drug-related charges
County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new justice center. Juvenile arrested in connection with recent gun, shooting investigations in Mt. Vernon, Ill. A juvenile was arrested in connection with several recent gun and shots fired investigations. Marshall County Schools closed for pipe repairs. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
KFVS12
Groundbreaking held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the construction of the new Perry County Justice Center. The event was held Monday, January 9 at noon in the 400 block of West St. Joseph Street in Perryville, which is the site of the new center. According to...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah prepares for spring dredging at Ohio River boat dock
A contractor for the city of Paducah is making preparations to dredge the 8-acre deposit of sediment in the Ohio River downstream of the Paducah Transient Boat Dock. Dredge America, Inc. will store equipment and supplies at the boat launch on Burnett Street until the first week of March when the dredging will begin on the mass of sediment in front of the old Executive Inn Showroom.
wpsdlocal6.com
Audit shows Ballard County clerk has not properly settled fees for three years, exceeded budget
State Auditor Mike Harmon released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Ballard County Clerk Katie Mercer, showing five concerns for noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts and grants, including several repeat findings. Failed to properly account for and accurately report fees and taxes. This was included in last year's...
KFVS12
Scott City Fire Dept. reminds residents to check carbon monoxide detectors
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters in southeast Missouri are reminding residents to check the expiration on their carbon monoxide detectors, especially if they have gas appliances. In Scott City, crews were dispatched to a home for a detector sounding and found very high levels of carbon monoxide inside the...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff faces new challenge: Where to move his department
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Those questions came after a legal agreement reached Friday, January 6 which gives Wes Drury 45 days to move out of the building built for the sheriff’s office more than 20 years ago.
KFVS12
Legal battle between Scott County's commissioners and sheriff
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. Police in Carbondale are investigating multiple shots fired last night on S. Forest Street. Investigators say it happened just before 6:40 last night. Carbondale...
KFVS12
Walkers Bluff Casino Resort looking to add hundreds of people to their team
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Construction at Walkers Bluff Casino Resort in Williamson County is expected to be completed this year and already, the Resort is looking at filling hundreds of positions. Craig Levesque, the General Manager for Walkers Bluff Casino Resort, is excited to hire up to 400 people within...
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated:...
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
KFVS12
School bus involved in crash on E. Jackson Blvd.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Monday afternoon, January 9. According to Lt. Alex Broch with the Jackson Police Department, two injuries were reported from the crash. Broch said there were students on the bus but no one...
KFVS12
Multiple shots fired in Carbondale
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades. Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last...
KFVS12
Arlington man faces drug-related charges after house search
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man from Arlington, Ky., was charged after the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his residence. On January 8, the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office along with Kentucky State Police, Ky. Fish and Wildlife, and the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant that was part of an investigation into the sale and use of illegal narcotics in the area. This led them to the residence of Edward Wallace, 45, of Arlington.
This Illinois County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
wfcnnews.com
One airlifted following structure fire in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY - One female was airlifted with serious injuries following a structure fire this morning in Franklin County. According to Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham, crews were first called to the scene around 9:15 a.m. on Renfro Lake Road for a structure fire with a reported entrapment. Upon arrival,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau K-9 receives body armor donation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau K-9 officer received a special new addition to his wardrobe — one that could possibly save his life some day. According to a Friday release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, K-9 Yuki was gifted a bullet and stab-proof vest from the nonprofit Vested Interest K9s, Inc.
Comments / 0