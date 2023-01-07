ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WNEP-TV 16

Story of the spuds — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There are always plenty of things to do and plenty of food to eat at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. Mike Stevens takes us Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to the Farm Show in 1990 when potatoes were a popular pick. The Pennsylvania Farm Show...
HARRISBURG, PA
travel2next.com

21 National Parks in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania, the ‘Keystone State’ is classified as a Mid-Atlantic state despite no part of its border touching the coast. Its location on the Eastern Seaboard is believed to be the source of its keystone nickname. If you are searching for a state with many national parks, Pennsylvania certainly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee

If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk

Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
sungazette.news

Oak trees are dying across region. But why?

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNYT

ALBANY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

The PA Game Commission needs your help finding turkey flocks

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public's help in finding turkey flocks for an ongoing study. The agency is asking Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. The information can be reported online where visitors will be asked to provide the date and location of the sighting, as well as the type of land (public, private, or unknown) where the birds were seen. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
yourdailylocal.com

PENNSYLVANIA STATE

