WNEP-TV 16
Story of the spuds — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There are always plenty of things to do and plenty of food to eat at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. Mike Stevens takes us Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to the Farm Show in 1990 when potatoes were a popular pick. The Pennsylvania Farm Show...
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
“Most Haunted Road In Pennsylvania”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads in Pennsylvania are some of the most famously haunted destinations in the United States. From eerie forests to abandoned roadside attractions, the Keystone State is home to a variety of spooky locales that are sure to send chills down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Pennsylvania:
travel2next.com
21 National Parks in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania, the ‘Keystone State’ is classified as a Mid-Atlantic state despite no part of its border touching the coast. Its location on the Eastern Seaboard is believed to be the source of its keystone nickname. If you are searching for a state with many national parks, Pennsylvania certainly...
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Lancaster Farming
PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee
If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk
Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
This is Pennsylvania’s ‘lightning capital,’ report says
Four Corners, Florida, an area just a few miles to the south and west of Orlando, was found to have the highest lightning strike density of anywhere in the entire U.S.
sungazette.news
Oak trees are dying across region. But why?
It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
Redding unveils 2023 Farm Show butter sculpture | Five for the Weekend
The sculpture, a Farm Show tradition that celebrates the commonwealth's dairy farmers, is carved from 1,000 pounds of butter, showcasing this year's theme: "Rooted in Progress." The post Redding unveils 2023 Farm Show butter sculpture | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
It’s Farm Show week. Does that mean snow in central Pennsylvania?
The Harrisburg-area urban legend says it always snows during the Pa. Farm Show. Well, the show’s in January, smack dab in the midst of winter, but “always” is an overstatement. On Saturday, the first full day of the show, it’s cloudy but not snowy. The high temperature will reach the low 40s, and it’ll dip below freezing overnight.
WNYT
Beloved Capital Region bear dies in accident
A black bear that was spotted earlier this year in the Capital Region, has now died from injuries sustained from a car crash in Pennsylvania. The bear was originally spotted in a Washington Park tree in Albany, then traveled roughly 140 miles to neighboring Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission says...
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
The PA Game Commission needs your help finding turkey flocks
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public's help in finding turkey flocks for an ongoing study. The agency is asking Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. The information can be reported online where visitors will be asked to provide the date and location of the sighting, as well as the type of land (public, private, or unknown) where the birds were seen. ...
yourdailylocal.com
Game Commission Asks Public to Report Turkey Flocks
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. The agency is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.
abc27.com
Counties in Pennsylvania with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
