Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
KEYT
Ga. special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
ATLANTA (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work, bringing the case closer to possible criminal charges against Trump and others.
KEYT
Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and 2020 election aftermath completes its work
The Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election has completed its work, according to a new court filing. “Given the special purpose grand jury’s delivery of its final report, the undersigned’s recommendation, and...
KEYT
Watchdog group asks FEC to investigate embattled New York Rep. George Santos’ campaign finances
A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than $700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid. The Campaign...
KEYT
Giuliani subpoenaed amid special counsel investigation into Trump’s fundraising
Special counsel Jack Smith’s team has subpoenaed Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani, asking him to turn over records to a federal grand jury as part of an investigation into the former president’s fundraising following the 2020 election, according to a person familiar with the subpoena. The...
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
KEYT
Outgoing Sen. Sasse knows Trump criticism shapes his legacy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s outgoing U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse left office Sunday to become the University of Florida’s new president and said he knows he may be remembered more for his criticisms of former President Donald Trump than for the policies he supported. Sasse was a prominent Trump critic who joined with a handful of other Republicans to vote to convict the former president at his second impeachment trial. Those criticisms led to Sasse being sharply criticized by his own political party in Nebraska even though he voted with Trump 85% of the time. Sasse acknowledged in an interview with the Omaha World-Herald that his complicated relationship with Trump will shape his legacy.
KEYT
House GOP select panel will target DOJ and FBI and their ‘ongoing criminal investigations’
House Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Department of Justice and the FBI, including their “ongoing criminal investigations,” setting up a showdown with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies over their criminal probes, particularly those into former President Donald Trump. The new House GOP majority has...
KEYT
Venezuela orders arrest of exiled lawmakers fighting Maduro
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s socialist government has ordered the arrest of three exiled former lawmakers at the forefront of renewed efforts to unseat President Nicolas Maduro. Dinorah Figuera leads an all-female team selected last week by fellow opposition politicians to lead the National Assembly that was voted into office in 2015. That opposition-controlled assembly is widely considered Venezuela’s last democratically elected institution. It functions as a symbolic shadow to Maduro’s rubber-stamping National Assembly. Maduro’s Attorney General announced Monday that prosecutors had ordered the arrest of Figuera and her two deputies on charges of treason, money laundering and impersonating public officials. All three live outside Venezuela.
Biden, Lopez Obrador open Mexico meetings with brusque talk
Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador is challenging U.S. President Joe Biden to end an attitude of “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America and the Caribbean as the two leaders meet.
KEYT
A look at the final GOP holdouts McCarthy hopes to sway
WASHINGTON (AP) — Six GOP members-elect remain opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy going into a late-night vote to determine the next speaker of the House. Supporters were working to win a couple of them over, which would almost certainly give McCarthy the majority he needs to finally win the job after four days of voting and the most rounds of voting for a House speaker since before the Civil War. The six have been quite critical of McCarthy, though about-faces are not uncommon in Washington. Even if some vote present, it could give McCarthy the opening he needs to secure a hard-fought victory.
KEYT
Biden confronts a major political liability as he seeks assistance on immigration
President Joe Biden rode high into the new year: His political party had far exceeded expectations in the midterm elections following a string of legislative victories, inflation appeared to finally be moderating, and the first days of 2023 exposed what the president himself called “embarrassing” drama and infighting within the ranks of the Republican Party.
Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate who says conviction was based on bad DNA evidence
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Texas death row inmate who is trying to overturn his conviction based on faulty DNA evidence. In a rare reversal, the inmate received the support of the district attorney involved in the case.
KEYT
Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has broken his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran. He has denounced the recourse to the death penalty there and elsewhere. And he seemingly legitimized the protests as demonstrations “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.”Francis made the comments Monday in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican, a foreign policy speech outlining the areas of greatest concern for the Holy See.In his remarks, Francis linked the Vatican’s opposition to abortion to its opposition to the death penalty, saying both are a violation of the fundamental right to life. Francis has changed church teaching on the death penalty, ruling it is “inadmissible” in all circumstances.
KEYT
Court revives claims by Texas death row inmate backed by DA
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has revived claims by a Texas inmate who has the rare support of the state prosecutor’s office that put him on death row. The justices on Monday threw out a Texas appeals court ruling that refused to grant the inmate, Areli Escobar, a new trial. The state appeals court had overruled a lower court judge who documented the flaws in the forensic evidence used to convict Escobar. The case now returns to the appeals court. Escobar was sentenced for fatally stabbing a 17-year-old high school student who lived in the same apartment complex in Austin.
KEYT
Republicans challenge New Mexico redistricting after loss
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is considering a legal challenge to a congressional map that divvies up a politically conservative region of the state. Oral arguments are scheduled for Monday as the Republican Party accuses Democratic lawmakers of flouting constitutional guarantees by splitting the southeastern corner of the state into three districts “for raw political gain.” The case holds important implications for the majority-Hispanic 2nd Congressional District where Democrat Gabe Vasquez in November ousted incumbent U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell. In related litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court is still considering a challenge that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections.
