ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, OR

The Arts: New exhibit features work of Arlon Gilliland

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prf43_0k6KLcgR00

A new exhibit, “Celebrating Artistic Diversity,” by artist Arlon Gilliand is set to open Jan. 7 at the Newport Visual Arts Center (VAC). The show runs through Feb. 25.

The multidisciplinary exhibit is a celebration of Gilliland’s creative diversity and inventive style, inviting viewers on a journey through his variety and ease of play in mark and mask-making, according to a press release. Gilliland is known for his work in acrylic, watercolor, drawings, realistic, abstract, collage, ceramic masks, and even masks crafted from paper rolls.

Gilliland said he is also passionate about helping other artists learn and grow. A seasoned instructor, Gilliland has taught art on the Oregon Coast for more than 25 years.

He will be helming two upcoming classes at the VAC. The first class offers instruction on paper tube mask-making. It will take place Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at a cost of $10. The second — a two-day class on air-dry clay masks — runs Feb. 11 and 18 from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Cost for the class is $12. Both classes are suitable for adults and youth ages 6 and older (with an adult accompanying them), and all materials will be included.

Exhibits at Newport Visual Arts Center are free to the public and can be viewed Wednesdays through Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m. The VAC is located at 777 NW Beach Drive, Newport.

For more information, visit www.coastarts.org/events/gilliland

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beachconnection.net

Cape Kiwanda's Killer Views and Hues to Strange Sounds Atop Oregon Coast Landmark

(Pacific City, Oregon) – As you round one bend of Highway 101, not long after the central coast became the north Oregon coast, and signs are starting to point to Pacific City and / or continuing along Highway 101 to Tillamook, things suddenly feel different. In fact, at one point you seem to see a giant rock of some sort looking as if it's floating in the air, just beyond a line of trees. Whoops, be careful: it makes you want to stare too long but you're driving and the road gets a little tricky here. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
PACIFIC CITY, OR
philomathnews.com

Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Oldest known projectile points uncovered by OSU archaeologists

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered some tools that add to a new understanding of the timeline of human life in the Americas — projectile points. OSU archaeology teams have carried out expeditions in west central Idaho for more than a decade, unearthing clues about...
CORVALLIS, OR
hh-today.com

Bottle Drop follow: Look up and smile

Following up on last week’s story about the Albany Bottle Drop, and more generally about the Oregon Bottle Bill, there’s something I’d like to amend. The Dec. 30 story was prompted by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative’s announcement of changes in its terms and conditions taking effect Jan 1.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Officials searching for missing man in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Little Nestucca River Hwy. OR 130 will remain closed between OR 22 and U.S. 101 for bridge repair

(Jan. 4, 2023 -LITTLE NESTUCCA HIGHWAY) – OR 130 will remain closed until at least late January during repairs to the bridge three miles west of OR 22. We need to replace a steel beam in the upper support structure that was struck by a vehicle during the Dec. 27 storm. We hope to complete repairs by the end of January, but we cannot set an exact date because winter weather may cause delays.
PACIFIC CITY, OR
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
kykn.com

Judge Authorizes Community Improvement Bond Sales

Salem, Ore. – The City of Salem has been cleared to sell bonds from the Community Improvement Bond measure passed in November 2022. Before that could happen, the City had to pursue a judicial remedy to a technical error found in the ballot title describing the bond. On January...
SALEM, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon firefighters put out second blaze in same day

Lebanon firefighters saved an apartment building from burning down late Wednesday, Jan. 4, the second structure fire extinguished by the department in one day. Firefighters were dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. after someone reported a fire at Park Manor Apartments on Market Street. They found smoke and flame in a...
LEBANON, OR
KVAL

Arrest made in fatal crash in Benton County

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An arrest has been made after a fatal crash in Benton County. The crash, which killed 47-year-old Andrea Thornberry, happened on December 18, 2022, along Highway 20 in Corvallis. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies arrested 24-year-old Patrick Serrano. He is charged with manslaughter, DUII, and reckless driving.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
The News Guard

The News Guard

Lincoln County, OR
852
Followers
898
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Guard covers local news in the Lincoln County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.thenewsguard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy