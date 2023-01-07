The Arts: New exhibit features work of Arlon Gilliland

A new exhibit, “Celebrating Artistic Diversity,” by artist Arlon Gilliand is set to open Jan. 7 at the Newport Visual Arts Center (VAC). The show runs through Feb. 25.

The multidisciplinary exhibit is a celebration of Gilliland’s creative diversity and inventive style, inviting viewers on a journey through his variety and ease of play in mark and mask-making, according to a press release. Gilliland is known for his work in acrylic, watercolor, drawings, realistic, abstract, collage, ceramic masks, and even masks crafted from paper rolls.

Gilliland said he is also passionate about helping other artists learn and grow. A seasoned instructor, Gilliland has taught art on the Oregon Coast for more than 25 years.

He will be helming two upcoming classes at the VAC. The first class offers instruction on paper tube mask-making. It will take place Jan. 28 from 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. at a cost of $10. The second — a two-day class on air-dry clay masks — runs Feb. 11 and 18 from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Cost for the class is $12. Both classes are suitable for adults and youth ages 6 and older (with an adult accompanying them), and all materials will be included.

Exhibits at Newport Visual Arts Center are free to the public and can be viewed Wednesdays through Saturdays, from noon to 4 p.m. The VAC is located at 777 NW Beach Drive, Newport.

For more information, visit www.coastarts.org/events/gilliland