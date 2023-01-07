Liam’s List: Napa Truffle Fest, Olive This Olive That and Loco Tequila

SHOP: OLIVE THIS OLIVE THAT

Meet Janell, owner and co-founder of Olive This Olive That . Her partner, Mary, supported her in opening and establishing OTOT in June 2012.

She now owns and operates OTOT along with her team. Mary helps fix things when needed and gets paid in olive oil. Discovering fresh extra virgin olive oil was an epiphany that changed the course of Janell’s life and her cooking.

She now shares her knowledge and love of extra virgin, California agriculture, and holistic approach to health wellness with others. Her tribe are those who are also creating a healthier lifestyle with a greater personal connection through fresh and locally sourced foods. I stopped by Janell’s Noe Valley store recently. We talked about all things olive oil . Stop by the bijou boutique store & tasting room on Vicksburg Street in Noe Valley, SF Tuesday to Friday 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. You’ll be jolly happy you did. Mention “Foodie Chap” and get a second bottle of enhanced PRMRY Olive Oil with purchase of one. Find it on the tables at BACCO on 24th too. Enjoy the tasty talk:

EAT HERE: ACRE KITCHEN & BAR

Meet the new kid in the block, ACRE Kitchen & Bar in the former Oliveto space on College Avenue at the intersection of Berkeley and Oakland. The menu driven by seasonality and sustainability will boast California- Mediterranean fare and shared plates like these:

MEZZE, whipped hummus, cucumber, z'atar, yogurt flatbread

GARLIC SHRIMP, Lustau vermut, garlic, toast

PIZZA FRITTA, mortadella, Bellweather farm ricotta

POTATO GNOCCHI, cacio pepe, balsamico

Dinner plates include:

BRAISED UMPQUA LAMB SUGO, red flint polenta, salsa verde

ROTISSERIE COOKED VENTURE CHICKEN, black pepper broth, levain, meyer lemon WHOLE ROASTED BRANZINO, cauliflower skordalia, dill, almonds, olive

GRILLED MAITAKE MUSHROOMS, broccolini, sweet potato puree, chraimeh sauce.

At the helm Chef/Partner Dirk Tolsma, formerly of Epic Steak in SF. Restaurant veteran or rather icon in my book, Pete Sittnick also a partner so you know the front of house and the rear will be in fine shape. Can’t wait to dine there. Make a reservation as soon as word is getting out that ACRE is the spot to eat now on College Avenue. Stop by Sunday-Wednesday 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

FESTIVAL: NAPA TRUFFLE FEST

Truffles Truffles Truffles - it’s all about our favorite funghi that has people flocking to Napa one magical culinary weekend . Truffle Chef Ken Frank of La Toque, NAPA will be joined by Chef Roland Passot for Truffle Dinner like none other. The weekend is about education with a splash of wine and scrumptious servings of Michelin-starred-truffle-enhanced cuisine. Yours truly will EMCEE portions of the weekend . See you in Napa Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th. Cheers to truffles and the Napa Truffle Fest.

IMBIBE: LOCO TEQUILA

“ Unswerving dedication that inspires us to achieve perfection. A passion for our heritage and our obligation to share it”.

Enjoy one of the worlds finest tequilas, Loco Tequila- produced by an amazing team of crazy entrepreneurs who love fine tequila. It’s best enjoyed neat but can also be enjoyed in a mixed drink like a margarita. You can find it online now , exclusively in the USA.

READ: SPARE BY PRINCE HARRY

The book “ SPARE ” outlines grievances and bitterness in the Royal Family, such as a claim that he and Prince William urged their father not to marry Camilla.

But one of the most striking claims from Harry, how he was physically attacked by his brother. The royal brothers have not been in great terms since.

The title of the book alludes to a remark supposedly made after Harry's birth.

Harry writes that he was 20 years old when he was told that Charles had said to Diana: "Wonderful. You have given me an heir and a spare. You have done your job."

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have both said they will not comment on the book.

Royal fans and non-fans will love this delicious read equally for the juicy revelations, royal scandal, drama and intrigue. “SPARE” will be available January 10th,2023.

