ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5cUA_0k6KKbYF00

The Wisconsin Badgers play the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Badgers are heading on the road to face off against a reeling Illinois Fighting Illini squad, who are coming off a 73-60 upset loss to Northwestern. However, Wisconsin may be missing their leading scorer, Tyler Wahl, after he injured his ankle in the first half against Minnesota on Tuesday night. Wahl has also missed the Badgers’ Thursday practice.

Luckily, Wisconsin can rely on forward Steven Crowl since he has emerged as a consistent playmaker for the Badgers. He has even been their leading scorer over the last three games averaging 19 points per game.

Despite the question marks around the availability of Wahl, it should be a great game to watch as the Badgers will try to knock off another ranked Big Ten team.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Jan. 7, 2022
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Players to watch:

Points Leaders:

  • Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl: 13.2 PPG
  • Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.: 17.1 PPG

Rebounds Leaders:

  • Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl: 6.5 RPG
  • Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins: 6.4 RPG

Assists Leaders:

  • Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl: 3.2 APG
  • Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins: 3.6 APG

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

[Breaking] Wisconsin Badgers Adds Defensive End Transfer From Big Ten Rival

The Wisconsin Badgers keep adding pieces through the transfer portal. After getting a massive offensive line commitment from Cincinnati late last night, Badgers’ fans woke up to more good news this morning. The Wisconsin Badgers have added defensive end Jeff Pietrowski, a transfer from rival Michigan State.
MADISON, WI
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois shows some signs of life

Illinois football and Illinois basketball had great days simultaneously on Saturday. Be still, my heart (insert heart eyes emoji). We’ll get to the specifics of Bret Bielema finally getting the other shoe to drop with the nationally televised commitment of 4-star prep wideout Malik Elzy (Chicago Simeon). Be patient. This column is mostly good news.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
big10central.com

3 things that stood out in Wisconsin men's basketball's loss at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was already in for a tough day against a home team desperate to get in the Big Ten Conference win column. Add the absence of leading scorer Tyler Wahl and a poor long-distance shooting game and the trouble was magnified for the 14th-ranked Badgers.
MADISON, WI
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois women blow 17-point lead at No. 3 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rank ‘em. In Shauna Green’s first season at the helm of Illinois, the Illini nearly picked up their biggest win in program history on Sunday afternoon: blowing a 17-point third-quarter lead in a 87-81 loss at undefeated No. 3 Ohio State. The win would...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

How to watch Illinois vs. Wisconsin: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

The #14 Wisconsin Badgers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Wisconsin and the Illinois Fighting Illini will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at State Farm Center. The Badgers haven't won a matchup against Illinois since Feb. 18 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood details Illinois' first win of conference play: 'We trusted and we believed'

Illinois basketball has been all over the place this season and was lacking a B1G win heading into a matchup against No. 14 Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. The Fighting Illini took care of business at the State Farm Center, downing the Badgers 79-69 behind a combined 44 points from Terrence Shannon and Coleman Hawkins. Illinois, with wins over UCLA, Texas and now Wisconsin, has shown it can battle with anyone in the country despite possessing a 10-5 record.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Wisconsin Badgers Land Another Massive Commit Via Transfer Portal

The Wisconsin Badgers have been hard at work since Luke Fickell arrived in early December. In that time the Badgers have landed four players via the transfer portal. Today a fifth committed to the University of Wisconsin. Another former Cincinnati player joined Luke Fickell and the Badgers in Madison. Offensive lineman Joe Huber announced his intentions to play for the Badgers in 2023.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

2023 Portal Tracker: Badgers’ Staff, QB Enter Recruiting Bonanza

Thus far, it has been an off-season to remember for the Wisconsin Badgers. Between the hiring of Luke Fickell and the transfers of Tanner Mordecai and Graham Mertz, the Badgers have stayed busy. Despite big names staying and leaving, the 2023 team is still far from being finalized. Here is a quick look at the biggest updates involving the Wisconsin Badgers’ targets that have yet to commit.
MADISON, WI
WIFR

‘Rumble in the Rock’ returns to RVC for the first time since 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday wasn’t your typical day of basketball in Rockford: six games and two exhibitions make up the 8th Annual Rumble in the Rock’. This one-day event is a collaboration between Rock Valley College and RPS 205 high schools to showcase young basketball talent. The event started in 2014 and returned to RVC for the first time since Feb. 2020.
ROCKFORD, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison’s ‘Ultimate Hockey Dad’ dies, son scores four goals the next day

MADISON, Wis. — From travel teams to Memorial High hockey, everyone knew one thing: Eric Feinstein was the ultimate hockey dad. “He was the loudest dad in the stands; he had his video camera at every game; he was so proud of his kids,” said Jamie Beyler, one of Feinstein’s co-workers, friends, and fellow hockey parents. “You’d always hear, “Let’s...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Girls hoops: Orangeville hands Lena-Winslow its first loss in conference play

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Last time Orangeville and Lena Winslow’s girls’ basketball teams met was in December at the Pearl City Tournament. The Panthers won that game by three. Orangeville got their revenge on the road Friday night when they doubled up their NUIC rival 48-24. Since their loss to Lena-Winslow in the tournament, Orangeville has now won seven straight games, including Friday night when they handed their NUIC rival its first conference loss of the season. Lena-Winslow came into the game with 15-3 overall record and was first place in the NUIC at 2-0. The Panthers were also on a four-game win streak.
ORANGEVILLE, IL
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
97ZOK

10 Richest Cities in Illinois Includes One an Hour From Rockford

Here's a list of the Top 10 Richest Cities in Illinois. One of them isn't that far from Rockford...Maybe they can share the wealth!. So what makes a city in Illinois, "rich" anyway? I've been through many cities and towns in this state, where I drove through a downtown or found myself on a stretch of road that you think, "this is the good side of town."
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

202K+
Followers
253K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy