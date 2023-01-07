Read full article on original website
The Unique Existence of Jeffrey Dahmer
One role of repression is to lessen the unbearable knowledge of our death. Repression develops in the safety of our early lives. Cannibalism was his way of dealing with unbearable loneliness. Diagnostic assessments fall short of understanding Jeffrey Dahmer’s depravity and the destruction he perpetrated on the lives of his...
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
The Tragic Story Behind the Netherlands’ Most Prolific Female Serial Killer
This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. In December 1883, Hendrik Frankhuizen - a man from a seriously poor neighbourhood in the Dutch city of Leiden - went to the doctor after experiencing unbearable pain for several days. By this point, his newborn son and wife had already died from incessant diarrhoea and vomiting. The death of a mother and child wasn’t uncommon back then, especially where the Frankruizens lived - a neighbourhood where cholera (which causes similar symptoms) often reared its ugly head.
I went to Alcatraz alone at night to hunt ghosts in the infamous abandoned prison – results were absolutely terrifying
TWO YouTubers have visited the infamous Alcatraz prison at night to research paranormal activity. Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara, the hosts of Watcher Production's "Ghost Files," were led to the mysterious island to investigate the long-rumored presence of ghosts. Madej identifies as a "skeptic" of the supernatural, while Bergara calls...
The Passenger That Didn't Exist, A Close Call With A Serial Killer, And 18 Other Creepy Experiences People Will Never, Ever Forget
"I’ll never forget her face, it’s forever engraved in my brain."
Nicolas Cage Weighs in on the Possibility of a Face/Off Sequel
Nicolas Cage is ready for an onscreen rematch against former co-star John Travolta. As the actor exclusively revealed on the Jan. 9 episode of E! News, "I would love to get back into the Face/Off...
