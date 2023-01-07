ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Woman sentenced to 20 years for neglect in son’s death

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A Fort Wayne woman convicted of neglect in her 9-year-old son’s death was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jenna M. Miller pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.

Her wife and the boy’s stepmother, Alesha Lynn Miller, 31, was sentenced to 35 years in prison in November after pleading guilty to aggravated battery and two counts of neglect of a dependent.

The couple brought Elijah Thomas Ross to a Fort Wayne hospital on Dec. 18, 2021, but he was pronounced dead within an hour despite lifesaving measures.

Allen County’s coroner ruled Elijah’s death a homicide and determined that the boy died from multiple blunt-force injuries, including a traumatic brain injury caused by a buildup of blood.

Alesha and Jenna Miller initially told police in separate interviews that they were at a company Christmas party when they received a call about a fight between Elijah and an older brother. But Jenna Miller later told police that her wife beat Elijah with a wooden paddle while holding him down with her legs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

Fremont man accused of attacking another man, ex-girlfriend

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Fremont man is facing charges after he was accused of attacking another man and his ex-girlfriend on Friday afternoon. Steuben County deputies were called to a home in the 200 block of South Pleasant Street in Fremont on a report of a battery causing serious injury at around 4:30 p.m. A woman called dispatch and said that her ex-boyfriend attacked a man earlier that morning around 10:30 a.m.
FREMONT, IN
WOWO News

Mother sentenced to 20 years in son’s beating death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The mother who was connected with the death of a 9-year-old boy in December 2021 has now been sentenced. Our partners in news at 21Alive report that on Friday, Jenna M. Miller, 37, has been sentenced to 20 years after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bluffton Police share updated description of missing woman

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Bluffton Police released an updated description of a woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day. A Silver Alert is in place for Celeste Cuthbert- also known as Celeste Wright- a woman who was last seen on foot leaving a Lancaster Street home in Bluffton around 4:45 p.m., police said. Celeste is 48 years old, 5′ 5″ tall, weighs 147 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

Michigan man faces felony charge for armed robbery in Ohio

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Michigan was arrested and charged early Sunday in connection to an armed robbery at a gas station in Defiance. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed robbery just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a Stop and Go gas station. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the suspect took an unknown amount of cash from the gas station and drove away from the scene.
DEFIANCE, OH
963xke.com

Woman rescued from minivan after DeKalb County crash

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that a woman had to be rescued from a minivan after a crash Friday morning. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at CR 35 and CR 60. According to the DeKalb...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Alcohol may be factor in Steuben County crash that hurt 5 kids, 2 adults

HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) — A two-car crash at the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive left a total of seven people injured Friday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a call about the collision around 6:30 p.m. according to a release. After responding to the scene, the deputies determined that a blue 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound approaching the intersection. The other vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Sedona minivan, was traveling westbound.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

FWPD investigating after woman found in life-threatening condition in apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a woman was found in life-threatening condition in an apartment Saturday morning. Police were called at 8:13 a.m. on a report of an unknown problem to the 7900 block of Winston Lane. That’s in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartment complex on the west side of Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Driver arrested on OWI charges after hit-and-run at Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police arrested a man who crashed into a front porch and drove away from the scene early Saturday morning. Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported crash at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police seek info on incident that left woman in life-threatening condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are asking the public for information related to an incident that left a woman in life-threatening condition Saturday morning. Just before 8:15 a.m., officers responded to Preston Pointe at Inverness off Illinois Road. A release from FWPD said an “unknown problem” had been reported at an apartment in the 7900 block of Winston Lane, and officers at the scene found a woman in life-threatening condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Months long investigation leads to Paulding County arrest

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WANE) An eight month long narcotics investigation ended Thursday with the arrest of a man in the Village of Oakwood in Paulding County, Ohio. According to a news release from the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force, police executed a search warrant at a home on North First Street. Inside they found Shawn M. Spencer and another person. They also found several guns, large amounts of cash, suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and opiates.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
1039waynefm.com

Coroner identifies 18-year-old victim in South Anthony shooting

UPDATE (January 5, 2023):. The Allen County Coroner says an 18-year-old was the victim in a deadly South Anthony Boulevard shooting. She and another person were shot on Tuesday. Police say three people are now facing charges. The other victim, an adult male, was initially listed. in critical condition. His...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ohio police investigate what led up to fatal semi crash on US 24

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A man from Bryan, Ohio died Saturday morning after the semitrailer he was driving crashed in a ditch off US 24. The Ohio State Highway Patrol determined just before 11 a.m., the semi went off the side of the highway into a ditch and hit a speed limit sign. It’s unclear what led up to the crash.
BRYAN, OH
95.3 MNC

Winona Lake man arrested after stabbing

A Winona Lake man was arrested after being accused of stabbing a relative in the neck. It happened on Dec. 29, when police found the stabbing victim in a Winona Lake home. The victim was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. 23-year-old Henry Daniel Williamson admitted to the stabbing, saying...
WINONA LAKE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Warsaw woman killed In US 30 accident near Pierceton

PIERCETON — One person is dead following an early morning accident Saturday near Pierceton. The accident was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday after a white 2023 Nissan traveling east on U.S. 30 near Van Ness Road slammed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
VAN WERT, OH
WANE-TV

‘Unlawful interrogation:’ Musicians file charges against Philharmonic management

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Charges have been filed against Fort Wayne Philharmonic Managment by the American Federation of Musicians Local 58 for unfair labor practice. A release from The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association (American Federation of Musicians Local 58) stated that charges were pressed on behalf of the Musicians on strike. The charge alleges that the Philharmonic coerced employees unlawfully by “interrogating them about their intention to engage in a strike” as well as failure to “bargain in good faith” in December 2022.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 500 block of North CR 175E, Warsaw. Francisco Cesario Castillo lost his military ID. Milford. Officers with the Milford Police Department investigated the following incident:. 8:47 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 100 block of...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne apartment fire forces evacuation, destroys roof

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An attic fire at a Fort Wayne apartment complex caused an evacuation Friday night, leaving several people displaced. Firefighters arrived to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 9:30 p.m. to find an apartment building in flames. Occupants had already evacuated and alerted others in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy