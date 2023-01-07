ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K-StateSports

Wildcats Elevate – No, Explode – onto National Scene

We aren't witnessing an elevation. We are watching an explosion on the national college basketball scene. Kansas State, which was picked last in the Big 12 Conference in the preseason, is tied for the third-best record in Division I men's basketball, and at 14-1 has equaled its best start in 64 years while defeating three AP Top 25 teams in three consecutive games for the first time in school history.
MANHATTAN, KS
KU Sports

Kansas basketball's 2 early wins on the road indicative of what's happening throughout the Big 12 so far

Morgantown, W.V. — Wins on the road in the Big 12 Conference are precious and the 3rd-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team already has two of them this season. KU’s dominance over West Virginia in Saturday’s 76-62 win at WVU Coliseum, which followed a dog-fight victory at Texas Tech four days earlier, moved the Jayhawks to 3-0 in Big 12 play, which puts them in a three-way tie for first place with Iowa State and Kansas State.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Transfer linebacker JB Brown commits to Kansas

Kansas has officially added to its transfer portal class. On Sunday, transfer linebackerJB Brown announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks. The Bowling Green transfer’s decision comes following his official visit to KU, which he took over the weekend. He has two seasons of playing eligibility left, with a redshirt available too.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over West Virginia

Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
LAWRENCE, KS
kmaland.com

LB Brown commits to Kansas

(Lawrence) -- Kansas football received a transfer pledge from linebacker JB Brown on Sunday. Brown comes to Lawrence from Bowling Green, where he played three seasons. Brown compiled 75 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks during that time. He had 53 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2022.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Topeka Hall of Fame coach passes away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For over two decades Frank Walton led the Topeka West and Topeka High football programs. Walton passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. Walton coached at Topeka West from 1977-1992 and posted 12 win seasons and compiling a 89-56 record. Walton would then coach at Topeka High from 1994-1999.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High bowling teams compete at Bishop Carroll

The Emporia High bowling teams opened up their seasons at the Bishop Carroll Invitational in Wichita Saturday. The Spartan boys finished 12th with 2,417. The Spartan girls were 15th with 1,803. Up next for the Spartans is the Topeka West quad on Jan. 18.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High divers compete at Wichita North

The Emporia High diving team had two divers compete in the Wichita North diving invitational Friday. Braxton Higgins won the meet with a score of 504.75. Kager Ochs finished seventh with a score of 280.90. Up next for the Spartan divers is Tuesday at Topeka.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High wrestling teams compete at Dodge City

The Emporia High wrestling teams opened up the 2023 portion of their schedules at Dodge City Saturday. The Lady Spartans finished sixth, while the Spartans finished ninth. On the girls side, Katina Keosybounheuang finished first at 120 pounds. Azia Obregon placed fourth at 115. Virginia Munoz took fourth at 135. Alexa Castillo finished fifth at 235.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

SPARTAN BOXING: Gorton nationals bound following Silver Gloves regionals

Emporia Spartan Boxing will be present at the 2023 Silver Gloves national tournament next month. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton advanced to the national tournament via walkover at the regional tournament held in Fremont, Nebraska Saturday. Gorton will enter the tournament with an amateur record of 1-2. The national tournament will be...
EMPORIA, KS
territorysupply.com

9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri

As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy