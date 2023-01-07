Read full article on original website
Suri Cruise, 16, Flashes A Big Smile As She & Mom Katie Holmes Jet Out Of NYC After Christmas
Suri Cruise looked very excited to take a trip with her mother Katie Holmes as they were seen at Newark Airport in New Jersey on Tuesday, December 27. The Dawson’s Creek star’s daughter, 16, was smiling wide in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Katie, 44, was masked up, but looked equally as excited to take a trip with her daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico
"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress," a source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar-winning actor and jewelry designer's relationship Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico! The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula. "They are dating and having fun," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." The insider adds...
Investigators return to home of missing mom Ana Walshe as it’s revealed her former home went up in flames
A HOME owned by a woman who went missing on New Year's day has gone up in flames. Ana Walshe, 39, went missing after last being seen in the early morning hours of the first of January in her home, which was on fire Friday, located in Cohasset, Massachusetts. The...
Kelly Clarkson’s Alleged Stalker Returns to Her Home, Despite Restraining Order
Kelly Clarkson's legal team has filed new court documents in Los Angeles after a woman who's been warned to stay away from Clarkson's home allegedly returned, despite the singer obtaining a restraining order against her. TMZ has obtained new court documents in which Clarkson's head of security, Michael Lopez, states...
Britney Spears Declares That Jamie Lynn Should “Feel Self-Worth Being My Sister”
Britney Spears seems like she’s trying to extending olive branches to her estranged family members, but her approach is having us scratching our heads. Why is she calling out Jamie Lynn so much lately? And is she going to start a colony on Mars? Read on to find out…
Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz arrested in NYC, charged with criminal possession of a weapon
Cage the Elephant's lead singer Matt Shultz was arrested in New York City on Thursday, EW has confirmed. The 39-year-old rocker, who was staying at the Bowery Hotel in Manhattan, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after police executed a search warrant and discovered firearms in his room, the New York Police Department said.
Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React
Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
Ashley Olsen Marries Boyfriend Louis Eisner in Intimate Wedding Ceremony in Bel-Air: Report
Ashley Olsen is married, according to a new report. The fashion mogul, 36, tied the knot with Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Dec. 28, Page Six reports. The pair exchanged their vows in front of about 50 of their closest family and friends at a home in Bel-Air, sources told the outlet.
Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Living It Up with Friends on a Yacht in St. Bart's During New Year's Vacation
Leonardo DiCaprio is ringing in the New Year overseas. The Oscar winner was spotted on a yacht off the island of Saint Barthélemy onMonday, surrounded by friends. In photos taken of the Caribbean excursion, a shirtless DiCaprio, 48, is seen taking in the sights from onboard the vessel alongside four other individuals.
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC
Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Gabrielle Union On Her “Dysfunctional” Marriage to Ex Chris Howard
When it comes to Gabrielle Union getting candid on her past? Bring it on. The L.A.'s Finest alum recently opened up about her first marriage to Chris Howard—with whom she tied the knot with in...
Miley Cyrus to Release New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ in March, Drops Teaser Trailer
Miley Cyrus has revealed her new album “Endless Summer Vacation” will be arriving on March 10 via her new label, Columbia Records. The record, which Cyrus described as “her love letter to L.A.” in the announcement, will be the follow-up to 2020’s “Plastic Hearts.” News of “Endless Summer Vacation” came attached to a teaser trailer that suggests themes to found in the forthcoming record. The one-minute video features Cyrus reciting a short dialogue over various close-up shots and visual nods to Los Angeles such as rippling water, a helicopter and those eerie-looking cell towers disguised as palm trees that are...
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Julie Bowen and Executive Jill Biren Launch JB Skrub, a Skin Care Brand for Boys and Those Who Identify With Boyhood
“We were both boy moms,” said actress Julie Bowen of connecting with business partner Jill Biren, who sent their kids to the same elementary school in Los Angeles. “We’d see each other at birthday parties and were always friendly and said hi,” continued the “Modern Family” star. “But the instigation of this was one particular birthday party when we were complaining about the way they were starting to smell.”More from WWDInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and NowBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More Stars Their pre-teen boys,...
Cage the Elephant singer Matt Shultz charged after NYC police say they found guns in hotel room
New York City police charged Matt Shultz with several counts of weapon possession after finding loaded guns in a hotel room.
Subway train collision in Mexico City kills 1, injures 57
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two subway trains collided between two stations Saturday in Mexico City, killing at least one person and injuring 41, authorities said. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on her Twitter account that the accident happened on Line 3 of the capital’s Metro system, without specifying the cause of the crash between the Potrero and La Raza stations.
Jamie Lee Curtis' life-changing connection to Princess Diana started with her on a pee break
When nature calls, nature really calls. Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about the life-changing connection she made with Princess Diana that started with an ill-timed pee break, of all things, in the newest edition of Time to Walk — the Apple Fitness+ audio experience feature on iPhone and Apple Watch.
