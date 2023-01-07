Two area bridges on the Kansas Turnpike are set for significant work as part of contracts approved last week by the Kansas Turnpike Authority. AM Cohron & Son of Atlantic, Iowa, won the bid for a redecking and widening of a bridge two miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate at an estimated cost of over $10 million. It also won the bid for a similar project in Osage County nearly 30 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. That estimated cost is just under $4 million.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO