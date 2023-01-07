Read full article on original website
Emporia State men defeat Central Missouri, Centra wins womens game
The Emporia State men’s basketball team held on for a 75-73 win over Central Missouri Saturday. Emporia State led by 11 points in the first half and had to hold off a late rally by Central Missouri. Coach Craig Doty said they found a way to win. Alijah Comithier...
Emporia High bowling teams compete at Bishop Carroll
The Emporia High bowling teams opened up their seasons at the Bishop Carroll Invitational in Wichita Saturday. The Spartan boys finished 12th with 2,417. The Spartan girls were 15th with 1,803. Up next for the Spartans is the Topeka West quad on Jan. 18.
Emporia State agrees to contract extension with Football Coach Garin Higgins
(esu) Emporia State University has announced that they have agreed to a 3-year contract extension with Head Football Coach Garin Higgins, an extension that lasts thru the 2025 season. That is the longest extension allowed by the Kansas Board of Regents. This is the first multi-year Coaching contract for Emporia...
Emporia High basketball sweeps Topeka High
The Emporia High basketball teams continued their winning ways Friday against Topeka High. The Lady Spartans defeated the Lady Trojans, 51-40, in a battle of ranked teams. Emporia High jumped out to a 15-3 lead and never looked back despite Topeka High pulling within single digits in the fourth quarter.
Emporia High wrestling teams compete at Dodge City
The Emporia High wrestling teams opened up the 2023 portion of their schedules at Dodge City Saturday. The Lady Spartans finished sixth, while the Spartans finished ninth. On the girls side, Katina Keosybounheuang finished first at 120 pounds. Azia Obregon placed fourth at 115. Virginia Munoz took fourth at 135. Alexa Castillo finished fifth at 235.
Emporia High divers compete at Wichita North
The Emporia High diving team had two divers compete in the Wichita North diving invitational Friday. Braxton Higgins won the meet with a score of 504.75. Kager Ochs finished seventh with a score of 280.90. Up next for the Spartan divers is Tuesday at Topeka.
Nine area 8-man football players to play in 8-man All-Star Games
Nine area high school football players will get to play in one more game this summer in the 8-Man All-Star Games. In the 8-Man Division I All-Star Game, Chase County will be represented by Mitch Budke and Cal Kohlmeier. Madison will be represented by Bryson Turner. Burlingame’s Matthew Heckman, Colby Middleton, and Tyler Lockwood, and Lyndon’s Evan Feuerborn round out the area players selected.
Kansas State defeats Baylor 97-95 in overtime
Kansas State defeated another ranked team on the road holding on for a 97-95 win over 19th-ranked Baylor in overtime Saturday. There were 20 lead changes in the game and 8 ties. Kansas States’ biggest lead was by 8 in the 2nd half. Baylor’s biggest lead was by 6....
Kansas and Kansas State on the road Saturday
Kansas and Kansas State resume Big 12 play Saturday afternoon. The Kansas Jayhawks play at West Virginia. Kansas Coach Bill Self says they need to keep improving. Tipoff in Morgantown is set for 5 pm. The game will be broadcast on KVOE 1400AM/96.9FM with coverage beginning at 3:30 pm. Kansas...
Olpe sweeps Hartford in first Area Game of the Week of 2023
The Olpe Eagles soared over Hartford to pick up back-to-back wins in the first Area Game of the Week matchup of 2023 Friday night. The Olpe Girls managed to hold Hartford to single digits in every quarter of their 53-20 victory. Olpe would lead by just four points at the...
Audio – Saturday 01-07-2022
Emporia High Basketball Coaches Carolyn Dorsey and Lee Baldwin. Mitch Holthus- the voice of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cause accidental but undetermined after fire destroys farm shed west of Emporia
The destructive early-morning fire at a shed west of Emporia has been deemed accidental in nature. Emporia, Lyon County District 4 and Chase County fire crews responded to 251 Road 200 along with Lyon County deputies after the initial call around 4 am. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann says the shed’s roof had already collapsed by the time crews arrived, meaning no chance of getting inside the building to fight the fire.
Kansas Turnpike Authority approves two contracts for bridge work, one for repaving at area locations
Two area bridges on the Kansas Turnpike are set for significant work as part of contracts approved last week by the Kansas Turnpike Authority. AM Cohron & Son of Atlantic, Iowa, won the bid for a redecking and widening of a bridge two miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate at an estimated cost of over $10 million. It also won the bid for a similar project in Osage County nearly 30 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. That estimated cost is just under $4 million.
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City? This is what locals had to say
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. KCUR recently asked Kansas Citians to share their favorite hidden gems from around the area. We received hundreds of responses from every corner of the metro’s...
territorysupply.com
9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri
As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
Sedalia Woman Injured After Falling Asleep At The Wheel in Johnson County
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Kia Sorento, driven by 88-year-old Mary E. Morgan of Sedalia, was on US 50, west of NW 151st Road just before 5 p.m., when the driver fell asleep, traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, then an embankment and a yield sign.
Kansas lawmakers back in session
The 2023 legislative session is officially underway. Lawmakers serving Lyon County are getting acclimated to new committees in some cases. 17th District Senator Jeff Longbine is not on that list — he maintains his membership on the Financial Institutions and Federal and State Affairs committees — but he sees a lot of work ahead in both committees, notably in Federal and State Affairs.
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back hospitalized after rescuing kids from ocean
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized in the ICU after rescuing his kids from the ocean in Pensacola, Florida.
northwestmoinfo.com
Excelsior Springs Man Hurt In Monday Morning Crash
An Excelsior Springs man was left with moderate injuries early this (Monday) morning in a one-vehicle crash on I-35. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Carl R. Driskill was driving a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan northbound on I-35 at mile-marker 15.2 in Clay County at 5:30 this morning when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway.
Woman hurt after minivan hits tree in east Emporia early Sunday
One woman was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in east Emporia on Sunday morning. The crash happened officially at 505 East around 7:15 am. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says the woman was driving a minivan southbound when she went off the street and hit both a tree and mailbox. The van suffered moderate front-end damage, while the mailbox was destroyed and the tree was largely unaffected.
