Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion just months after $2 billion Powerball set lotto record

By Erin Snodgrass
 2 days ago

Mega Millions sing and lottery tickets are seen at a store in Burlingame, California, United States on December 23, 2022. Today's Mega Millions jackpot hits $510 million.

Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

  • An estimated $940 Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs in Friday night's drawing.
  • The sum is already the sixth largest lotto jackpot in history.
  • Rule changes to both Powerball and Mega Millions in recent years have led to bigger jackpots.

The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching $1 billion after a spate of recent drawings failed to find a lucky winner.

The estimated $940 million jackpot comes just two months after a Californian snagged the largest ever lotto prize — a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

If it seems like the jackpots just keep getting bigger and bigger, that's because they are. Nine of the ten largest, eye-popping lotto winnings have all happened since 2017, according to the Associated Press.

This is the second time in just five months that the Mega Millions could potentially surpass $1 billion; an Illinois ticket won $1.337 billion in July, marking the fourth-largest pot ever.

The current Mega Millions jackpot is already the sixth largest sum recorded, with the possibility of a continual climb should Friday's drawing come up empty.

The endlessly increasing jackpots are likely due to recent rule changes made by the governing bodies of both Powerball and Mega Millions that decreased players' odds of winning big.

In October 2015, Powerball bumped the number of balls inside the spinning tumbler by 10, lowering the odds of winning the jackpot from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292 million.

Two years later, Mega Millions officials followed suit, lowering jackpot odds from one in 258.9 million to one in 302.6 million, the game's website says.

Both organizations said the changes were intended to increase the odds of winning any prize while decreasing the chances of winning the main prize.

While the odds of striking gold remain slim to none, any miraculous winners would be wise to hire a lawyer immediately.

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET on Friday. The organization draws on Tuesdays and Fridays.

