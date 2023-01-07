Read full article on original website
advocatemag.com
‘Abrams Road even now is like a racetrack’: 1972 City Council dicusses zoning
It’s not just Shoreline City Church or Mockingbird Community Church or Garland Road Thrift Store. Zoning battles have been a part of life in Dallas for decades. Often, these debates are centered around zoning changes to allow multifamily or higher-density housing. Meetings start at the neighborhood level and then...
CandysDirt.com
Dallas City Council to Revisit Lake Highlands ‘Hotel From Hell’ Rezoning at Feb. 22 Meeting
The ever-growing list of items deferred to 2023 is now facing a panel of Dallas City Council members, the majority of whom are seeking re-election. One such item is Zoning Case No. 22-2168. The site in question is an Extended Stay America Hotel that’s been a hotbed of criminal activity on the north side of Vantage Point Drive near Greenville Avenue. The owner wants to rezone it to build an apartment complex.
CandysDirt.com
Looking For a Richardson Apartment? Be Prepared to Spend a Pretty Penny
A recent report from real estate survey factory Zumper shows that rents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are still some of the priciest in the state — meaning that what you pay for a Richardson apartment has gone up in a big way. In Texas, the median rent for...
advocatemag.com
Shell Shack opens today at Creekside Shopping Center
Shell Shack is officially opening in Lake Highlands at Creekside Shopping Center Monday night at 6 p.m. The Dallas-based seafood chain will celebrate the grand opening by donating 10% of proceeds to Lake Highlands High School Wildcat Club and athletic programs at Forest Meadow Junior High and Lake Highlands Junior High.
Allen Will Be New Home For Chicken N Pickle
Indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and dining areas will offer lots of fun and food for guests.
Grapevine Botanical Gardens
Tucked in the middle of bustling Grapevine, Texas, lies a small parcel of peace and respite. Twelve acres of botanical paradise at the corner of Wall and Ball Streets have their beginnings back in the 1930s. In 1938, the Grapevine Garden Club, formed six years earlier, urged the Grapevine City Council to purchase three acres for a park. The site was first called City Park and it was later renamed Heritage Park.
tourcounsel.com
The Plaza at Preston Center | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
The Plaza at Preston Center is a small but elegant mall located on Preston Road. If what you want is to go shopping in not-so-commercial stores or in local brands, this is one of the malls in Dallas Texas that you cannot miss. Here there are excellent multi-brand stores such as Betty Reiter or Carla Martinengo (where you can find wonderful fashion and accessory designs), the young women's clothing brand Sofie Gray as well as the well-known luxury store Tootsies.
History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob Jones
We see his name daily in our neck of the north Texas woods. There’s more to John Dolford “Bob” Jones than these features and a granite headstone in Medlin Cemetery. This man who came to Texas as a young boy grew up into a man greatly admired in the community.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
fortworthreport.org
Developer wants to clear Colleyville forest for homes. Hundreds of residents say no.
COLLEYVILLE — Just beyond rows of large homes in northeastern Tarrant County, trees stretch as far as the eye can see in one of Colleyville’s last remaining pieces of Cross Timbers forest. To Tim Waterworth and what he calls a ragtag group of neighbors, the 14-acre property on...
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco
39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.
advocatemag.com
South Oak Cliff celebrates football championship with weekend parade
After a weather delay and a holiday break, the South Oak Cliff football team finally got to celebrate their state championship win on Saturday. For the second year in a row, the Golden Bears marched through our neighborhood to a crowd of family, fans and neighborhood members, showing off the medals and merch from their 5A victory.
fox4news.com
4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school
FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Mesquite, TX
Mesquite is a stone's throw away from Dallas, Texas. This small suburban city in the eastern part of Dallas and Borden County is home to over 141,000 Texans. Mesquite is Texas' 22nd most populous city since it's a suburb of the Dallas metro area. This city might not be on...
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
CandysDirt.com
This Arlington Heights Bungalow is Incredibly Cute Both Inside And Out
New year, new listing. I mean, like, a one-hour-old listing with so much to love. I was smitten at first sight of this Arlington Heights bungalow at 4321 Pershing Avenue, and it’s easy to see why. The residence is impeccably sited on a graded double lot that provides an attractive setting for the uber-charming, 1937 bungalow.
These are the top meat shops & markets in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know the saying from the movie Kicking & Screaming, “Remember, meat first!” This is true for any meat shop or butcher around the country. There’s nothing like meat in Texas and as January is National Meat Month we’re taking a special look at the best meat shops and markets the great city of Dallas has to offer.
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Biggest New Dining Trend Is Very, Very Small
Three restaurants are enough for a trend, right? If that’s the case, Dallas dining officially has an exciting new fashion: small, creative, snack-sized appetizers, priced per person. For $3-7, you can enjoy one or two bites of an inventive dish at El Carlos Elegante, Quarter Acre, and Rye. It’s...
MAA Legacy to spend $400K on clubhouse renovations in Plano
MAA Legacy plans to renovate its clubhouse this year. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) MAA Legacy is set to spend $400,000 in renovations on its clubhouse and pool area, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The luxury apartment complex, located at 5741 Martin Road, Plano, plans to begin construction Feb. 28 and is expected to finish June 30. MAA Legacy offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments as well as studio options. 469-484-7784.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Light Displays Cost Homeowners Hundreds
The streets being all lit up and decorated with lights is one of the best parts of the holidays, but how much work do these light displays require?. Tristan Kalina from Coppell, Texas, owns Kalina’s Christmas Light Installation. He told The Dallas Express that there has been a jump in the number of people wanting their own Christmas light display.
