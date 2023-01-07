Wysong, Trujillo sign national letters of intent for UNM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High School football players Evan Wysong and Nic Trujillo made it official on Friday. The pair of Storm standouts signed their national letters of intent on Friday to continue their football careers at UNM.

While both Wysong and Trujillo verbally committed to play for the Lobos a few months ago, Cleveland High School held a signing ceremony for Storm athletes continuing their athletic journeys at the next level, and the future Lobos have now put pen to paper.

“I mean it’s a dream come true,” said Trujillo. “It’s definitely something I’ve wanted to do since I was little, going to Lobo basketball games, football games, it’s something I’ve wanted to do and something I look forward to.”

“It’s an accomplishment of the past four years for what I’ve done,” Wysong said. “This state means everything to me.”

