ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 53

Jim Book
2d ago

Tolls only on the new bridge, but you also have to leave the old bridges after you build the new. Tolls on the old bridges are taxes as Tolls are used to pay for new infrastructure, the old has already been bought and paid for by the taxpayers.

Reply(1)
22
deanna lightner
2d ago

WTF!! I am paying double! Gas tax AND A TOLL??? I thought we got to vote on this??? How can they just shove this down our throats??!!!??🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply(4)
21
Judy Crosby
2d ago

So what was all the hoopla about the Infrastructure bill Biden forced. Wasn't it supposed to fund bridges and roads instead of just lining blue pockets and giving Pelosi her park funding, Harris got her billion dollars light rail and Schumer got his bridge.. Just another blue lie!!!!!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Stretch of NW Germantown Road closed Monday for cleanup

PORTLAND, Ore. — A roughly two mile stretch of Northwest Germantown Road is temporarily closed Monday as crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation clean up the road from recent storms. Germantown Road is closed from Northwest Skyline Boulevard to Northwest Bridge Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m....
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Advocates Fear Increased Pedestrian Deaths in Planned Rose Quarter Project

The state transportation department’s billion dollar project aiming to reduce congestion along the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter corridor will increase the risk of cars hitting pedestrians near the I-5 off-ramp by the Moda Center, the department’s project analysis shows. Planners with the Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) project team say the design is still in the preliminary stages and can be adjusted, while pedestrian advocacy groups argue that this is another example of ODOT prioritizing speedy travel for cars over human life and safety.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Deadly Crash Shuts Down Part Of SR-14 In Vancouver

Vancouver, WA — Washington State Patrol says a car hit the median on the SR-14 City Center exit this morning. The driver of the car was ejected and died at the scene. WSP says the exit is closed and will remain closed during the investigation.
VANCOUVER, WA
Channel 6000

Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Commissioner Switcheroo, a Deadly Rose Quarter Plan, and Who's Not Invited Back to 2023!

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Downtown Portland church demolished after being destroyed in fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — A demolition crew began the methodical task of bringing down the vacant church — destroyed by fire — in downtown Portland Friday. The building was formerly the home to the Portland Korean Church. The demolition grabbed the attention of dozens. Among the crowd, Wendy...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy