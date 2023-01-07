Read full article on original website
Jim Book
2d ago
Tolls only on the new bridge, but you also have to leave the old bridges after you build the new. Tolls on the old bridges are taxes as Tolls are used to pay for new infrastructure, the old has already been bought and paid for by the taxpayers.
deanna lightner
2d ago
WTF!! I am paying double! Gas tax AND A TOLL??? I thought we got to vote on this??? How can they just shove this down our throats??!!!??🤬🤬🤬🤬
Judy Crosby
2d ago
So what was all the hoopla about the Infrastructure bill Biden forced. Wasn't it supposed to fund bridges and roads instead of just lining blue pockets and giving Pelosi her park funding, Harris got her billion dollars light rail and Schumer got his bridge.. Just another blue lie!!!!!
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
Stretch of NW Germantown Road closed Monday for cleanup
PORTLAND, Ore. — A roughly two mile stretch of Northwest Germantown Road is temporarily closed Monday as crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation clean up the road from recent storms. Germantown Road is closed from Northwest Skyline Boulevard to Northwest Bridge Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m....
KATU.com
Portland Fire tracks down source of smoke billowing from vents near Hawthorne Bridge
PORTLAND, Ore. — After responding to several calls of smoke coming from vent holes near the Willamette River, Portland Fire & Rescue helped PGE and ODOT find the source of the smoke. “Where there is smoke, there is fire. but the discovery of the seat of the fire is...
The Portland Mercury
Advocates Fear Increased Pedestrian Deaths in Planned Rose Quarter Project
The state transportation department’s billion dollar project aiming to reduce congestion along the Interstate 5 Rose Quarter corridor will increase the risk of cars hitting pedestrians near the I-5 off-ramp by the Moda Center, the department’s project analysis shows. Planners with the Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) project team say the design is still in the preliminary stages and can be adjusted, while pedestrian advocacy groups argue that this is another example of ODOT prioritizing speedy travel for cars over human life and safety.
U.S. Bancorp Tower, Oregon’s largest office building, faces loss of two major tenants
Portland law firm Miller Nash and Bay Area internet pollster SurveyMonkey are leaving the U.S. Bancorp Tower. The moves will leave about 100,000 square feet of vacant office space in the iconic “Big Pink,” Oregon’s second tallest building and its largest office building, and suggests the recent weakness of the downtown office market will continue in 2023.
Former ODOT employees sentenced for theft scheme that cost taxpayers millions
Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees and one of their spouses were sentenced in Clackamas County Friday on multiple charges stemming from a theft and reselling scheme, the district attorney’s office said.
I-84 will be closed this weekend at I-205
PORTLAND, Ore. — Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend along a roughly 2-mile stretch where the freeway crosses Interstate 205 in east Portland, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure will give crews space to work on TriMet's Better...
Despite design update, climate advocates still slam I-5 Rose Quarter project
Despite favorable design upgrades, environmental advocates say the Oregon Department of Transportation’s plans to widen Interstate 5 in the Rose Quarter are inconsistent with the state’s own climate goals.
Steeple falls, historic stained glass shatters, as crews demolish fire-ravaged former Portland Korean Church
A crowd of onlookers at the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Clay Street shouted as a construction rig toppled the charred wooden steeple of the historic former Portland Korean Church shortly after noon on Friday – the first step in demolishing the building after it was ravaged by a fire Tuesday night.
KXL
Deadly Crash Shuts Down Part Of SR-14 In Vancouver
Vancouver, WA — Washington State Patrol says a car hit the median on the SR-14 City Center exit this morning. The driver of the car was ejected and died at the scene. WSP says the exit is closed and will remain closed during the investigation.
Channel 6000
Rain in Portland this week, surplus so far for water year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rainy days have taken over the weather forecast in Portland during the first week of the new year. Despite the wet and windy start to 2023, Portland continues to hold on to a rain deficit for the month of January. After the first full week...
WWEEK
Three City of Portland Lobbyists Depart Shortly Before Oregon Legislative Session Begins
The city of Portland has a lot riding on the session of the Oregon Legislature that begins later this month. Mayor Ted Wheeler is asking lawmakers to send state troopers to Portland to arrest drunken drivers, change laws to more easily commit mentally ill people to a hospital, and pony up $26 million for the mayor’s six sanctioned homeless encampments.
Channel 6000
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Commissioner Switcheroo, a Deadly Rose Quarter Plan, and Who's Not Invited Back to 2023!
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
Betty Jean Lee, who led the family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland, dies at 88
Betty Jean Lee, heir to a family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland when she was a teen and an advocate for the advancement of Chinese history, culture and cuisine in Oregon, died Dec. 19. She was 88. In 1979, at 45 and with three children, Lee unexpectedly took...
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
KGW
What to expect in Oregon's upcoming legislative session in Salem
Oregon's next legislative session starts Jan. 17 with various changes. KGW had a chance to connect with Senator Lew Fredreick on what to expect this upcoming session.
Downtown Portland church demolished after being destroyed in fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — A demolition crew began the methodical task of bringing down the vacant church — destroyed by fire — in downtown Portland Friday. The building was formerly the home to the Portland Korean Church. The demolition grabbed the attention of dozens. Among the crowd, Wendy...
Oregon dispensaries face financial issues due to lack of banking options
Financial regulators in Oregon are investigating an alternative banking business in town that advertised itself as a solution for cash-heavy cannabis companies
kptv.com
Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
