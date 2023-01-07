Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Gives Fans Something For Free With Cheeky White Swimsuit Photo Drop
Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble
The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble After Making Up With Triple H
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has confirmed that he will be in San Antonio, Texas for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. The highly anticipated show will air from the Alamodome on January 28. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Flair noted that he and Triple H...
webisjericho.com
Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping
Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
PWMania
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
wrestlingworld.co
Vince McMahon Officially Returns to WWE, Stephanie McMahon Calls for All Hands Meeting
Earlier today, WWE issued a press release to announce that Vince McMahon is officially back on the Board of Directors. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque. “We also welcome back Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to our Board of Directors. Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”
ringsidenews.com
Top Dolla Sends Warning To Braun Strowman After Heel Turn On WWE SmackDown
Hit Row made their return a few months ago after being released back in 2021. However, they have largely been underwhelming since their return and fans already don’t want to see them anymore. That being said, Hit Row ended up turning heel on Smackdown this week. Now it seems Top Dolla decided to send a warning to Braun Strowman after their confrontation on the show.
ringsidenews.com
Cora Jade Dishes Out Shady Comment Backstage At WWE NXT Event
Cora Jade worked hard to become a top star in the NXT women’s division as she paved her own path in the company. Jade has been part of many top feuds throughout her run in NXT, and fans certainly love seeing her compete every week. That being said, Jade was recently called out for her recent comments online. Now it seems Jade herself has dished out a shady comment backstage at an NXT event.
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Ambushed After WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre returned to make the save for Sheamus from The Bloodline on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Last night, the duo got the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos put their tag titles on the line against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus...
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
wrestleview.com
Producers for the matches and segments from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown
Fightful Select has listed the producers for the matches and segments from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown that aired live on FOX from the FedEX Forum in Memphis, TN. *Segment between the Bloodline and Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles – produced by Jason Jordon.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Roman Reigns apologizes to Sami Zayn
Zayn will get a chance to redeem himself by facing Kevin Owens next week.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books Alexa Bliss Segment For RAW Next Week
Alexa Bliss finally snapped during the RAW Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair this past Monday night on the red brand. Next week, Little Miss Bliss will explain her actions. WWE announced during a commercial break on SmackDown this week that Alexa Bliss will address her controversial actions from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw (1/9/23)
WWE invades the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL, for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Alexa Bliss to explain why she attacked Bianca Belair. – What’s next for WWE United...
