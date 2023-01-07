ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge

The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
ringsidenews.com

Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ringsidenews.com

Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed

Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
ALABAMA STATE
webisjericho.com

Daughter Of WWE Legend Wrestles During AEW Dark Taping

Before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts, AEW held a taping of AEW Dark, their popular Youtube show, at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on Friday night. And while it isn’t unusual for up-and-coming local talents to get an opportunity to impress, one name stood out above the rest, with “Rowdy” Roddy Piper’s daughter, Teal Piper, competing in a tag match alongside Rebel Kel against Tay Conti and Anna JAS.
PORTLAND, OR
PWMania

Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings

AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
PORTLAND, OR
wrestlingworld.co

Vince McMahon Officially Returns to WWE, Stephanie McMahon Calls for All Hands Meeting

Earlier today, WWE issued a press release to announce that Vince McMahon is officially back on the Board of Directors. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque. “We also welcome back Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to our Board of Directors. Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”
ringsidenews.com

Top Dolla Sends Warning To Braun Strowman After Heel Turn On WWE SmackDown

Hit Row made their return a few months ago after being released back in 2021. However, they have largely been underwhelming since their return and fans already don’t want to see them anymore. That being said, Hit Row ended up turning heel on Smackdown this week. Now it seems Top Dolla decided to send a warning to Braun Strowman after their confrontation on the show.
ringsidenews.com

Cora Jade Dishes Out Shady Comment Backstage At WWE NXT Event

Cora Jade worked hard to become a top star in the NXT women’s division as she paved her own path in the company. Jade has been part of many top feuds throughout her run in NXT, and fans certainly love seeing her compete every week. That being said, Jade was recently called out for her recent comments online. Now it seems Jade herself has dished out a shady comment backstage at an NXT event.
ringsidenews.com

Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Ambushed After WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre returned to make the save for Sheamus from The Bloodline on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Last night, the duo got the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos put their tag titles on the line against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus...
wrestleview.com

Producers for the matches and segments from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown

Fightful Select has listed the producers for the matches and segments from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown that aired live on FOX from the FedEX Forum in Memphis, TN. *Segment between the Bloodline and Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles – produced by Jason Jordon.
MEMPHIS, TN
ringsidenews.com

WWE Books Alexa Bliss Segment For RAW Next Week

Alexa Bliss finally snapped during the RAW Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair this past Monday night on the red brand. Next week, Little Miss Bliss will explain her actions. WWE announced during a commercial break on SmackDown this week that Alexa Bliss will address her controversial actions from...
ALABAMA STATE
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw (1/9/23)

WWE invades the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL, for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Alexa Bliss to explain why she attacked Bianca Belair. – What’s next for WWE United...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy