Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fans denounce Steelers’ behavior after apparent mock CPR celebration

PITTSBURGH — An on-field celebration after a successful sack has attracted public criticism of the Steelers. With less than 2 minutes left in the game Sunday, Pittsburgh Steeler Alex Highsmith tackled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. In a video posted to social media by several fans, a teammate comes up to Highsmith and, before helping him stand, appears to mimic performing CPR on him.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game

Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Should Be Excited About New Opponents For 2023

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially finished 3rd in their division, meaning they will play the 3rd place teams from rotating divisions, while going against some fairly weak divisions next season. Overall, the schedule as a whole looks to be not too tough based on their opponents win percentages in 2022. Of course, the Steelers will play home and away games against the division champion Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens (who may or may not have Lamar Jackson next year), and the Cleveland Browns, who are hoping that Deshaun Watson is no longer rusty and can play as well as he did with the Houston Texans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

High school football coach Bob Palko announces his retirement

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) - A local high school football coach, known for his successes in the WPIAL, has announced his retirement. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bob Palko has informed the Mt. Lebanon School District of his plan to retire on Friday morning. He has been the Blue Devils coach for the past four seasons and prior to that, he led West Allegheny for 24 years. While Palko has said it's possible he could return to coaching one day, for now, we're wishing him a happy retirement. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
DawgsDaily

WATCH: Ladd McConkey Gets Wide Open for Huge Touchdown

The national title game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horn Frogs if officially underway. The Bulldogs came into this game as a 13.5-point favorite and are looking to win its second national title in as many seasons. TCU on the other hand has not won a title since 1938. Following a ...
ATHENS, GA
The Oregonian

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (1/8/2023)

The Cleveland Browns (7-9) face the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) in NFL Week 18. Pittsburgh needs to win and have Miami and NE lose to reach the playoffs. A victory would put Cleveland ahead of Pittsburgh in the final standings for the first time since 1999. This AFC North battle kicks off Sunday, January 8 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
PITTSBURGH, PA

