Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PaulTed RiversSaint Paul, MN
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
UConn women's team has enough players to face St. John's
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn, which was forced to postpone a women’s basketball game this past weekend because of a lack of healthy players, has announced it will be able to play as scheduled on Wednesday. The Huskies are traveling to face St. John’s at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. The school announced Monday that it now has “at least seven players” available for that game. UConn’s game against, DePaul, which had been scheduled for Sunday, was postponed when it became clear that injuries would leave the Huskies with only six available athletes. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game.
voiceofalexandria.com
Steve Simon wants automatic voter registration, right to vote for people on parole/probation
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon announced his legislative priorities on Monday, including automatic voter registration, protections for election workers and restoring the right to vote for anyone convicted of a felony offense and still on probation or parole. “I will work with anyone of any political affiliation, from any...
voiceofalexandria.com
Above normal temperatures expected over the next 6 to 10 days
(Undated)--Minnesota will see above normal temperatures in the next couple weeks. The National Weather Service and the Climate Prediction Center say that the 6 to 10 Day Outlook gives Minnesota a 50 to 60 percent chance to see above normal temperatures. Meanwhile, the 8 to 14 Day Outlook says the western half of Minnesota will have a 60 to 70 percent chance to see above normal temperatures. The eastern half of Minnesota will have a 70 to 80 percent chance to see above normal temperatures.
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, from the Minnesota State Patrol, has another installment of "Ask Trooper." Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question—are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving? So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly (also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell). I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse. Is this something they teach in drivers’ education these days?
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Evers puts kibosh on flat tax, school choice
(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers is already taking things off the list of possible compromises at the Wisconsin Capitol. The governor told WISN TV on UPFRONT that he will not sign a flat tax or universal school choice plan if Republicans send him one. "A flat tax,...
voiceofalexandria.com
$1 million system to reduce traffic in Puerto Rico forest
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. government says it's investing $1 million to establish a park-and-ride system for Puerto Rico's El Yunque National Forest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says some 1.2 million people visit the forest every year, with up to 3,000 cars competing for 300 parking spaces each day. The department said Monday that it already has invested $250,000 in a master transit plan. It noted that vehicular congestion has been a problem at El Yunque for 80 years. El Yunque is the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System and represents 20% of Puerto Rico’s tourism economy.
voiceofalexandria.com
Home receives extensive damage in fire over the weekend in Ida Township
(Ida Township, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a fire took place over the weekend in Douglas County. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon at 926 Arrowwood Drive Northwest in Ida Township. According to the report, Elisabeth Ogrim called to report her attached garage was on fire. Upon arrival, an officer with the Alexandria Police Department reported that the garage was fully engulfed in flames.
Comments / 0