Hailey Bieber spotted in a ‘nepo baby’ shirt amid ongoing debate

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing a “nepo baby” shirt, amid the ongoing debate about celebrities with famous parents.

The 26-year-old, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and his wife Kennya Baldwin, was seen wearing the white crop top on Friday, while walking through the streets of Los Angeles. The images of Bieber, which were obtained by Page Six , showed her pairing the look with blue jeans, a black belt and a purse.

The photos of the model’s shirt comes amid the ongoing debate about “ nepotism babies”, which is a term used for actors who are the children of famous performers .

The term also came to light in December, after New York magazine released their latest cover , dubbing 2022 “The Year of the Nepo Baby” with the headline: “She has her mother’s eyes. And agent.” The cover also included a graphic of different celebrities’ faces edited onto the body of a baby, including the heads of Dakota Johnson, Jack Quaid and Zoë Kravitz.

On social media, fans have praised Bieber for embracing her family lineage with her outfit choice, amid the viral discussion.

“Hailey Bieber in a ’nepo baby’ shirt in the midst of the debate is kind of a moment,” one wrote.

“Hailey wearing a ‘nepo baby’ t-shirt is such a service,” another said.

A third wrote: “People being mad over the fact that Hailey Bieber was wearing a shirt that says ‘nepo baby’ (something they’ve been calling her) is kinda iconic if you ask me.”

Although Bieber hasn’t publicly spoken out about the term, following the release of New York magazine’s nepotism baby cover, some fashion models have. Lottie Moss, â€‹â€‹who is the 24-year-old half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, expressed how she’s tired of people “blaming nepotism” for their own career failures.

“I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful,” the British model tweeted last month. “Obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair.

“If you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything!” she continued. “So instead of being negative about other people’s successes go and try to create your own!”

During an interview with The Independent last month, Kate Hudson also opened up about nepotism in Hollywood, as she is the daughter of actors Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson.

“When I was starting out, if anybody asked me about them, I’d always try and change the subject,” she said. “I really wanted to have my own career. Once I was a good decade in, though, I realised it just didn’t matter.”

When she was asked how she felt about the “nepo baby” label, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star said she didn’t “really care”, adding: “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

The Independent

The Independent

