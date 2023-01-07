Photos show the trail of destruction inside the US Capitol following an attempted coup by pro-Trump supporters

The aftermath of the US Capitol Building riots. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty

Thousands of protesters from across the US gathered in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021, to protest the presidential vote certification in Congress.

The protests turned into riots, leading to the Capitol building being evacuated as insurrectionists stormed the building in an attempted coup.

Journalists returning to the Capitol building the next day documented the destruction remaining.

It's been two years since the US Capitol building was tarnished during an attempted coup by pro-Trump insurrectionists.

The protests grew violent after former President Donald Trump gave a speech at the Ellipse near the White House on the morning of January 6, 2021, in which he told the crowd that he would never concede the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

"We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn't happen," Trump said. "You don't concede when there's theft involved. Our country has had enough. We're not going to take it anymore."

Trump's then-lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, called for a "trial by combat." In the hours following, the Capitol building was attacked by thousands of insurrectionists, ultimately breaching the building at 1:30 p.m. ET. Rioters left a trail of destruction along their path inside of the Capitol, breaking doors, glass, smoking cigarettes, and wiping blood on a presidential bust. The US Capitol was declared secure by the House Sergeant at Arms four hours later.

By day's end, four insurrectionists were declared dead: an Air Force veteran who was shot inside of the Capitol building and three protesters from medical complications . A Capitol police officer died a day later of natural causes after suffering from two strokes, but a chief medical examiner said that the events prior to his death contributed to his condition.

At 8 p.m. ET, members of Congress returned to the ransacked Capitol building that violent rioters had infiltrated just hours before to resume the certification of each state's electoral votes.

But as Congress debated on the floor of the House and Senate, the stain of the day's events remained inside of the Capitol with " Murder The Media " scrawled onto one office door and the offices of many ransacked and left askew.

According to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on WNYC public radio, the stench of urine from at least one protester still emanated inside the building.

As journalists and photographers returned to the Capitol the next morning, the destruction from inside of the building was still present. Many documented their findings, sharing them on social media: