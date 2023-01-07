Uvalde Foundation For Kids offers support after Richneck Elem. School shooting

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids said it's offering support to students impacted by Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Police said a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in a classroom, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids began after 19 students and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022. The organization works to end school violence across the country and supports students and families who are impacted by such events.

Here's the full statement from the foundation:

"The Uvalde Foundation For Kids Is Disheartened To Hear Of The Recent School Shooting In Newport News. Our Foundation Will Utilize To The Fullest Extent, Available Resources To Provide Needed Crisis Support For Students & The School Community including our 24 hour crisis support line and emergency aide funding.



Today's Incident Highlights, yet again, The Need To Prioritize In This Nation, The Protection Of Our Schools, Our Students & The Communities Who Care For Them.



Yet again, In Another School In This Nation; Students Are Facing Fear - Instead Of Joy; Lessons In Violence - Instead Of Peace. Until those lessons change, our work continues..."



Uvalde Foundation For Kids

