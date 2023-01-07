ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Uvalde Foundation For Kids offers support after Richneck Elem. School shooting

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ti6Ja_0k6KI8Ix00

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids said it's offering support to students impacted by Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Police said a 6-year-old student shot a teacher in a classroom, sending her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids began after 19 students and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022. The organization works to end school violence across the country and supports students and families who are impacted by such events.

Here's the full statement from the foundation:

"The Uvalde Foundation For Kids Is Disheartened To Hear Of The Recent School Shooting In Newport News. Our Foundation Will Utilize To The Fullest Extent, Available Resources To Provide Needed Crisis Support For Students & The School Community including our 24 hour crisis support line and emergency aide funding.

Today's Incident Highlights, yet again, The Need To Prioritize In This Nation, The Protection Of Our Schools, Our Students & The Communities Who Care For Them.

Yet again, In Another School In This Nation; Students Are Facing Fear - Instead Of Joy; Lessons In Violence - Instead Of Peace. Until those lessons change, our work continues..."

Uvalde Foundation For Kids

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsfromthestates.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
969wsig.com

Special delivery to Sentara RHM

A special delivery was made Friday to the pediatrics unit of Sentara RMH. Steven Faught, owner of Shenandoah Automotive, delivered 800 pairs of children’s socks. He said customers donated the items and they will be worn by children receiving medical care at the hospital. Faught stated in a news...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Surry native aims high

Considering her success at Surry County High School, where she was president of her senior class, Homecoming Queen, and a Captain of the 2020 State Champion SCHS Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team as well as Homecoming Queen before graduating with honors – at the height of the pandemic - it is no surprise that Brécha Janae Byrd is taking Saint Augustine University by storm.
SURRY, VA
WSLS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no students injured

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville pick up wins in …. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville each...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy