ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers declares energy emergency; weather impacting residential heating fuel

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVbc6_0k6KI20b00

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Friday declaring an energy emergency in the state.

The energy emergency comes due to persisting challenges after a winter storm swept through Wisconsin. Gov. Evers says the weather is continuing to have an impact on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane. The energy emergency will allow for the "swift and efficient delivery" of the products throughout the state.

“Over the past weeks, residents and industry alike have had to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting residential heating fuel like propane and heating oil moving now to those who need it will help our neighbors remain safe as we enter the next few months of winter.”

According to a news release, multiple suppliers reported challenges, such as long lines at terminators and having to drive further distances to collect needed products.

The executive order signed Friday will provide a 30-day waiver to allow suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays. A similar waiver in the state from the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration will expire at midnight.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Governor Signs Second Energy Emergency Order

Wisconsin is under its second energy emergency order. Governor Evers signed the order on Friday, it gives energy companies a 30-day waiver on certain regulations on carrying fuel. The hope, the governor’s office says, is to allow companies to get caught up on deliveries after a string of cold and...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Housing Shortage In Wisconsin Likely To Increase Over Next 10 Years

MADISON, WI -- Due to unfavorable demographics and the recent slowdown in home construction, Wisconsin could be facing a severe workforce housing shortage in the next few years. A new Forward Analytics study, “A Housing Hurdle,” finds that Wisconsin needs to build up to 227,000 new housing units during this decade to solve all of its housing needs.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Test Their Homes for Radon

During National Radon Action Month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes and buildings for radon. Exposure to radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer nationally, and easy-to-use tests are widely available. Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas naturally...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin forest conservation, DNR's $15M plan blocked

MADISON, Wis. - Members of the Wisconsin Legislature's finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The purchase would have been the largest land conservation effort in state history, Wisconsin Public...
WISCONSIN STATE
redlakenationnews.com

All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan

Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin DNR Accepting Applications for Angler Recruitment, Retention, and Reactivation Program

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation grant program. Funding from the grant program is used to help grow the number of anglers in Wisconsin and expand angling activities. Cost-sharing funds can be awarded to individuals or community-based organizations, Wisconsin tribes, universities and schools.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Mild weather does not end anytime soon

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A very nice day out there for Monday afternoon. You’ll get sunshine mixing with a few arriving clouds, and above normal highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will go light and variable for the second half of the day.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Temperatures remain mild for January standards

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Sunday: Clouds to start the day will gradually give way to a few hours of sun late this afternoon. It’ll be a quiet day with highs reaching into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to tackle shared revenue challenge

MADISON, Wis. — With a new legislative session underway, there seems to be a lot of optimism about compromise within the halls of the Capitol building, at least for now. When it comes to finding common ground, chances are you will hear the words “shared revenue” a lot over the next several months. Lawmakers are considering ways to change how state government shares funding with local communities to pay for services such as police, fire and emergency medical services.
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy