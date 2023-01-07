Gov. Evers declares energy emergency; weather impacting residential heating fuel

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Friday declaring an energy emergency in the state.

The energy emergency comes due to persisting challenges after a winter storm swept through Wisconsin. Gov. Evers says the weather is continuing to have an impact on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane. The energy emergency will allow for the "swift and efficient delivery" of the products throughout the state.

“Over the past weeks, residents and industry alike have had to deal with the challenges of severe winter weather and its impact on everyday necessities. The health, welfare, and safety of our neighbors depend on access to fuel for home heating,” said Gov. Evers. “Getting residential heating fuel like propane and heating oil moving now to those who need it will help our neighbors remain safe as we enter the next few months of winter.”

According to a news release, multiple suppliers reported challenges, such as long lines at terminators and having to drive further distances to collect needed products.

The executive order signed Friday will provide a 30-day waiver to allow suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays. A similar waiver in the state from the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration will expire at midnight.

