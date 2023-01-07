ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

VGK and CCSD to recognize three police department employees

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, the Clark County School District and the Vegas Golden Knights will honor three CCSD Police Department employees at the CCSD Police Department Headquarters in Henderson, NV.

The recipients will receive tickets to a VGK home game, custom jerseys, and an appearance by Chance, the VGK mascot. In addition, they will be given Exemplary Employee Certificates for their contributions to creating a safe and healthy learning environment for students and staff. The event will begin at 10 a.m.

KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

