Thieves involved in yoga studio thefts arrested in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Suspects Nathaniel James-Dessault and Jennifer Bateman were in possession of two stolen vehicles and arrested by Woods Cross Police at their Bountiful hotel earlier today. They are being linked to the theft and attempted thefts in Park City on Monday, January 2.

According to Assistant Chief for Woods Cross Police, Adam Osoro, there were investigations of thefts in the Bountiful area in addition to the PC Yoga Collective incident involving its patrons.

Summit County Sheriff Captain Andrew Wright confirmed that they had recovered stolen items linking the pair to the Park City thefts.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter