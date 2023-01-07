ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with attempted murder in Brick stabbing

By Star News Group Staff
BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Manchester man was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a Brick police officer’s discovery of a female stabbing victim near Cherry Quay Road early Thursday evening.

The unidentified woman was transported to a local hospital where she was said to be in “critical but stable condition” Friday, according to a joint statement by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief James Riccio.

Harry Bray, Jr., 35, was charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, the statement said.

According to the statement, the female victim was found at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday by a Brick police officer who was searching the area of a parking lot where a vehicle had been left with two flat tires.

“Upon further examination, the officer found a female victim on the ground near the vehicle, suffering from multiple stab wounds.”

An investigation by detectives from the prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit and Brick Township Police Department resulted in Mr. Bray’s arrest in Manchester on Thursday night, “without incident,” the authorities said.

The suspect was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where authorities said he was awaiting a detention hearing.

The joint statement noted that the charges “are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

