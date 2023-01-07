Read full article on original website
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
Forget The Dance Scene, M3GAN's David Guetta Cover Has Fans Buzzing
"M3GAN" has been sashaying her way into the pop culture zeitgeist more and more as we head into the opening stretch of 2023. From the killer doll flick's impressive critical reception to the sizable box office haul of its opening weekend, it looks like there's a new horror icon in town — one who could probably beat the stuffing out of competitors like Chucky to boot.
NME
Olivia Rodrigo shares new video in the studio: “Working on so many new songs”
On the two-year anniversary of her smash hit debut single, ‘drivers license’, Olivia Rodrigo has teased that new music is well and truly on the way. Rodrigo shared a brief, black-and-white video to her Instagram stories earlier today (January 9) in which she can be seen headbanging along to piano chords played by her producer, Dan Nigro.
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Alicia Keys Wrote For Other Artists
The 41-year-old, New York City-born artist Alicia Keys is goals. She’s a multi-time Grammy Award-winning artist, married to producer Swizz Beatz, and is known as a cultural icon and a vision of wisdom. What could be better? She’s a deity at this point. While Keys rose to fame...
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy & His Girlfriend Jazz Get Married
NBA YoungBoy has reportedly married his long-time girlfriend Jazz Mychelle, who joined the rapper on the cover for his 2022 mixtape Ma’ I Got a Family. While neither has confirmed their nuptials online, a copy of a Utah County marriage license baring their full names — Kentrell Gaulden and Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes — surfaced on social media on Sunday (January 8).
NME
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Prince and Whitney Houston vs. Shakira and Journey: Which Music Company Owns the Greatest Hits?
‘Selling out” used to be a bad thing. But then certain musicians started getting offered up to half a billion dollars for the rights to their entire recording output, and selling out suddenly became rather enviable. Investors spent $5.3 billion on music catalogs last year, snapping up artists’ oeuvres the way people used to collect LPs, and everyone from Bruce Springsteen ($500 million) to Bob Dylan ($300 million) has decided to cash in. Two of the strongest players in the game are Primary Wave and Hipgnosis Songs Fund. Which has the best playlist? Listen up. Primary Wave Hipgnosis Songs Fund THE ARTIST WHO...
HipHopDX.com
Summer Walker Gives Birth To Twins: ‘I’m So Proud Of Myself’
Summer Walker has given birth to her newest bundle of joy – surprising the world at the same time when she revealed she was actually carrying twins. In a since-deleted post to her Instagram page on Sunday (January 1), the singer revealed she’d welcomed two new members of her family, adding how proud of herself she was for doing so.
hotnewhiphop.com
Aaliyah’s Uncle Continued To Do Business With R. Kelly After Marriage Annulment: Report
The latest episode of “Surviving R. Kelly” explores Barry Hankerson’s relationship with the incarcerated singer. One of Aaliyah’s relatives is facing backlash after the latest episode of Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter. In episode three of the jaw-dropping series, Kelly’s former backup dancer, Naia Vestal,...
Iggy Pop: 12 Of The Godfather of Punk’s Best Songs In Honor Of His New Album ‘Every Loser’
Iggy Pop is a singer, musician, songwriter, actor, a BBC Radio 6 DJ, and music legend. He earned the “Godfather of Punk” title by fronting the rock/proto-punk band, The Stooges. On Jan. 6, 2023, Iggy will release his nineteenth studio solo album, Every Loser. More than four decades...
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug & Gunna Sued For $1M Over Alleged Stolen Sample
Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and Gunna have been accused of stealing the sample for their collaborative song “Strawberry Peels.”. According to TMZ Hip Hop Uzi, Thug and Gunna are being sued by Sun City Publishing for allegedly sampling Blackout’s 1995 song “Dim Da Lights” without permission. The rappers’ labels, Atlantic and Generation Now, as well as “Strawberry Peels” producer Wheezy, are also named in the lawsuit.
Nirvana to receive 2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement award
Nirvana, Heart’s Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson and Nile Rodgers are amongst the names who will be getting a special award as a part of this year's Grammys
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Hits From The Rolling Stones—Including George Michael and The Specials
The Rolling Stones need no introduction. The U.K.-born rock group is known for songs like “Wild Horses” and “Paint It Black.” But while those songs are hits in their own right when sung by the Stones, what kind of lives have they lived in the mouths and instruments of other famed artists? Great question!
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
George Harrison’s Estate Could Have Many Unreleased Songs
George Harrison's estate could have many unreleased songs. The spiritual Beatle liked to make demos, but hardly ever released anything.
hotnewhiphop.com
Baby Stone Gorillas Drop New Song, “WOP”
2022 proved to be quite the breakthrough year for the Baby Stone Gorillas. In January, the L.A. rap group dropped their debut self-titled tape, BABYST5XNE GORILLAS. Following the success of their first project, they proceeded to drop two more before the year’s end. Lion Hearted Gorillas came first, which...
NME
BTS’ RM announces forthcoming vinyl release of debut studio album ‘Indigo’
BTS member RM‘s debut solo studio album ‘Indigo’ – which was released on CD and streaming platforms last month – will arrive on vinyl later this year. Pre-orders for the vinyl edition of ‘Indigo’ went on sale earlier today (January 9), and copies are expected to start shipping in May of this year. Each edition will contain one vinyl LP containing ‘Indigo’ along with a booklet, lyric poster, instant photo, photo card and more.
Cheap Trick’s ‘Live at the Whisky 1977’ Is an Electrifying Document of a Band About to Take on the World: Album Review
It’s safe to say that more than one voracious music fan has found themselves thinking they might have been more careful in what they’d wished for: Experience has shown this recovering superfan that, with rare exceptions, we probably didn’t really need to spend countless hours tracking down that unfinished studio outtake or muffled concert recording. Yes, occasionally there’s something so astonishing you can’t believe it wasn’t released right away, like Sam Cooke’s “Live at the Harlem Square Club,” Neil Young’s “Homegrown” and “Live at the Fillmore East,” or some of the Prince and Rolling Stones concerts that have surfaced in...
