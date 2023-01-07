Read full article on original website
enloenews.org
Triangle Area Sees Massive Growth
The Triangle Area (the metropolitan region of Raleigh and Durham) is expanding greatly. CNBC found that Raleigh-Durham was 4th on the list of the Top 10 fastest-growing cities and metro areas in the U.S. in 2022 with a GDP growth of 3.4%. This level of growth is higher than those of large cities like Dallas, Orlando, and Charlotte.
rtands.com
GoTriangle Commuter Rail Study Outlines Service Along Existing NCRR Corridor
North Carolina’s regional GoTriangle transportation service released the findings of a commuter rail feasibility study on Jan. 4 and is looking for feedback on the options for future commuter rail service identified in the report. GoTriangle, which provides regional service to the Research Triangle region of North Carolina in...
Balance between buyers, sellers in the Triangle housing market starting to level
WRAL News has reported on the hot housing market in the Triangle for some time. That meant it was a great time to sell a home, but a new report suggests the tables are starting to turn. For a while – it was a particularly good time to have a...
cbs17
Construction wraps up early on new Amazon facility in Fayetteville
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction on the giant Amazon Fulfillment center in Fayetteville, near Fort Bragg, has wrapped ahead of schedule. The Fayetteville facility will hire at least 500 employees with a starting pay of $15 an hour. Amazon told CBS 17 the center is on track to open...
WRAL
SUV ends up in Crabtree Creek off Aviation Parkway
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over Aviation Parkway on Monday, where an SUV was partially in the water at Lake Crabtree. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 11 a.m., when the SUV was visible. The vehicle was not submerged, but its back wheels were in the water.
WRAL
Room to grow: Henderson supports the growth of local food distribution and manufacturing companies
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. As a furloughed Eastern Airlines Pilot, Mike Williams relocated to Henderson, NC, in 1976. The same year, he purchased a faltering distribution company, rebranding it as MR Williams Distributors. At first, the company was focused on supplying country stores in the area but Williams sought to scale the company and compete with larger wholesalers. This required the company to expand inventory and increase warehouse space to support the demands of new clients. "Our company started with a 25,000-square-foot low-ceiling warehouse and now we have a 250,000-square-foot facility that is very modern. And we are making room for future expansions," said Williams. "We are one of the few family businesses who have expanded and eventually worked our way up to compete with the larger wholesalers," he continued.
WRAL
Gas prices on the rise nationwide
Gas prices nationwide are increasing. Data released Monday shows prices jumped by 10 cents in the past three weeks. The national average price per gallon for regular gas on Monday sits at $3.28. Experts cite the hike from multiple refineries having to close because of the extreme weather. According to...
Smashburger Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 through Jan. 16
The Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 at participating Smashburger locations online and in the app through January 16. Smashburger has brought back the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item. According to their website, the locations in Raleigh at 6679 Falls of Neuse...
cbs17
More cyber attacks expected in 2023 amid Triangle tech shortage
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — 2022 was a big year for cyber attacks worldwide and experts believe we can expect hackers to up their game and launch even more attacks this year. This comes as the cybersecurity industry is facing a shortage in workers and N.C. State computer science professor Laurie Williams tells CBS 17 that shortage is playing out at many tech companies here in the Triangle. She said fewer workers presents a real threat to our efforts at fighting these hackers.
WRAL
5 donut shops hoping to bake up a winner at WRAL Voters' Choice Awards
RALEIGH, N.C. — The votes are in and it is almost time to find out who the winners are in the 2022 WRAL Voters' Choice Awards presented by M&F Bank. The awards will be announced Jan. 12, 2023. This is story is part of a series focusing on the categories that got the highest numbers of votes.
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
WRAL
Residents and patrols of historic Oberlin Community deli and grocery hope the closed store reopens
A landmark deli and grocery on Raleigh’s Oberlin road now faces an uncertain future after closing last November. It’s roots go back more than a 100 years in the historically black community. So these days, it’s not unusual to see people stopping by to peer in through the...
cbs17
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
WRAL
WRAL
Home completely destroyed in Fayetteville fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Fayetteville. The fire was reported Monday after 12 a.m. at a mobile home on Harveydale Drive. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was to see the aftermath. The home was completely charred and a total loss. WRAL is working...
WRAL
Sky 5 flies over aftermath of Orange County fire
Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Firefighters on Monday responded to a deadly house fire in Orange County. Photographer: Edward WilsonWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
cbs17
1 dead, 4 taken to hospital in Orange County duplex fire
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Monday morning duplex fire left one person dead and sent four to a hospital. At 1:01 a.m., firefighters were called to the blaze in the 800 block of Faucette Mill Road, just north of Hillsborough, Orange County Fire Marshal Elizabeth Farnan told CBS 17.
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
New report shows Triangle area commuter rail project faces many issues
DURHAM, N.C. — A 45-page feasibility report outlines the need for a commuter rail in the Triangle area and the challenges of building one. A similar project was attempted with the Durham-Orange Light Rail project a few years ago, but the project failed and $157 million went into it.
