Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
Richard Frost said he found it on September 3 rd at the entrance of the Walmart in Texarkana, Arkansas.Texarkana food bank impacted by inflation
He posted it on social media but has been unable to find the owner.
Frost says the ring has a special inscription written inside it and if you are claiming it’s yours, then he would like you to confirm what’s written.
If this is your ring email us at news@ktalnews.com and we will get you through to him.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.
Comments / 1