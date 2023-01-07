Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.

Richard Frost said he found it on September 3 rd at the entrance of the Walmart in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He posted it on social media but has been unable to find the owner.

Frost says the ring has a special inscription written inside it and if you are claiming it’s yours, then he would like you to confirm what’s written.

If this is your ring email us at news@ktalnews.com and we will get you through to him.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.