Texarkana, AR

Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring

By Donald Britton
 2 days ago

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.

Richard Frost said he found it on September 3 rd at the entrance of the Walmart in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Texarkana food bank impacted by inflation

He posted it on social media but has been unable to find the owner.

Frost says the ring has a special inscription written inside it and if you are claiming it’s yours, then he would like you to confirm what’s written.

If this is your ring email us at news@ktalnews.com and we will get you through to him.

