FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
WRGB
Greenwich man accused of taking child and attempting to leave the state, say State Police
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they arrested a Greenwich man, accused of taking a minor with the intent of leaving the state. According to State Police, 44-year-old John Ingraham is accused of taking a child that was under the age of 16 without permission or consent of their legal guardian.
WRGB
Man accused in deadly Lake George motorcycle crash, seeking dismissal of indictment
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The man police say is responsible for the motorcycle crash in Lake George that killed 2 people including a child and his stepfather is looking to have the indictment dropped, according to the court. Anthony J. Futia, who was not licensed to operate a motorcycle,...
WRGB
Moreau man indicted in connection with Queensbury shooting
WARREN COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Friday, January 6, that a Warren County grand jury has filed a six-count indictment against Adrian A. Simental, 33, of Moreau. Simental faces the following charges, in connection with a November 27, 2022 shooting in Queensbury:. Criminal...
WRGB
Elks host veteran stand-down, providing meals, resources, and more
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Saturday, the Cohoes-Waterford Elks gave veterans the care they deserve, and need, for free. After receiving a National Freedom Fund grant, the Elks lodge was able to have veterans from around the Capital Region meet and get a meal. The vets got the assistance they...
WRGB
Albany Firewolves Fall to Halifax on Military Appreciation Night
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Firewolves were back on their home turf taking on the Halifax Thunderbirds for Military Appreciation Night. This one had all the excitement in a back and forth battle. Early on, it was the Firewolves who would strike first off a deep snipe from Charlie Kitchen that finds the back of the net. Halifax on the other hand, they had some flashy passes. Within a matter of minutes, they would score two goals, both on absolutely beautiful behind-the-back passes. The Thunderbirds were out there creating a highlight reel.
WRGB
Troy institutions looking for immediacy and transparency in getting vital grants
Troy — It's been more than a year since the Troy City Council allocated millions of dollars in federal ARPA funds to various businesses and institutions in Troy, but at this point, only about half of the recipients have actually received their checks. Those that haven't, now hope recent state grants can expedite the process.
WRGB
Million-dollar Mega Millions winners in Troy, Manhattan
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — While there were no winning jackpot tickets in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday two second-prize tickets for the drawing were sold, one each in Manhattan and in Troy. Each ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The tickets were...
WRGB
CDTA launches electric car-sharing service, DRIVE
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — he Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has officially launched DRIVE carsharing in the Capital Region. DRIVE carsharing offers a network of zero-emission vehicles 24 hours a day, seven days a week to customers. Beginning January 6, individuals 21 years or older with a valid...
