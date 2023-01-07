Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Firewolves were back on their home turf taking on the Halifax Thunderbirds for Military Appreciation Night. This one had all the excitement in a back and forth battle. Early on, it was the Firewolves who would strike first off a deep snipe from Charlie Kitchen that finds the back of the net. Halifax on the other hand, they had some flashy passes. Within a matter of minutes, they would score two goals, both on absolutely beautiful behind-the-back passes. The Thunderbirds were out there creating a highlight reel.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO