WRGB

Moreau man indicted in connection with Queensbury shooting

WARREN COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone announced Friday, January 6, that a Warren County grand jury has filed a six-count indictment against Adrian A. Simental, 33, of Moreau. Simental faces the following charges, in connection with a November 27, 2022 shooting in Queensbury:. Criminal...
WRGB

Elks host veteran stand-down, providing meals, resources, and more

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — Saturday, the Cohoes-Waterford Elks gave veterans the care they deserve, and need, for free. After receiving a National Freedom Fund grant, the Elks lodge was able to have veterans from around the Capital Region meet and get a meal. The vets got the assistance they...
WRGB

Albany Firewolves Fall to Halifax on Military Appreciation Night

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Firewolves were back on their home turf taking on the Halifax Thunderbirds for Military Appreciation Night. This one had all the excitement in a back and forth battle. Early on, it was the Firewolves who would strike first off a deep snipe from Charlie Kitchen that finds the back of the net. Halifax on the other hand, they had some flashy passes. Within a matter of minutes, they would score two goals, both on absolutely beautiful behind-the-back passes. The Thunderbirds were out there creating a highlight reel.
WRGB

Troy institutions looking for immediacy and transparency in getting vital grants

Troy — It's been more than a year since the Troy City Council allocated millions of dollars in federal ARPA funds to various businesses and institutions in Troy, but at this point, only about half of the recipients have actually received their checks. Those that haven't, now hope recent state grants can expedite the process.
WRGB

Million-dollar Mega Millions winners in Troy, Manhattan

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — While there were no winning jackpot tickets in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, the New York Lottery announced Saturday two second-prize tickets for the drawing were sold, one each in Manhattan and in Troy. Each ticket is worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The tickets were...
WRGB

CDTA launches electric car-sharing service, DRIVE

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — he Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) has officially launched DRIVE carsharing in the Capital Region. DRIVE carsharing offers a network of zero-emission vehicles 24 hours a day, seven days a week to customers. Beginning January 6, individuals 21 years or older with a valid...

